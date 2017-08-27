Daniel Borden Arrested: ‘Dan Boc Borden,’ 18, Allegedly Beat DeAndre Harris In Charlottesville With Metal Pipe

Daniel Borden — or “Dan Boc Borden,” as the 18-year-old is known on Facebook — can be seen in viral photos wearing a white helmet with “Commie Killer” written on it. Borden also can be seen in the photo above, holding a large metal object above his head that he would allegedly be seen in disturbing videos using to beat DeAndre Harris in a violent attack. A popular social media campaign tracked down people identified in photos and videos as they assaulted others, and now two weeks after the beating of DeAndre, Dan has been arrested for his alleged role in the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The photo above was captured on Saturday, August 12, and since that time, DeAndre spoke about being assaulted, with Harris being interviewed in the video below. Borden’s alleged role in the parking garage assault near the Charlottesville police station in the wake of the white nationalist rally being dispersed by police has brought trouble to him, as reported by WSET. Dan faces charges of malicious wounding, after being arrested on Friday. Daniel is sitting out his time in the Hamilton County Criminal Justice Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

As reported by Everipedia News, Borden was born and raised in Mason, Ohio. However, Daniel’s time in Mason wasn’t all pleasant. Testimonies of people in Mason, as seen in the video below and online, claim that Borden was violent with others even in middle school. Daniel reportedly pulled a knife on a boy and threatened to kill him because he refused to buy Dan a cookie.

Attn @NYDailyNews apparently you've mixed up photo of white supremacist Daniel Borden w/another man of the same name from a 2012 mugshot pic.twitter.com/u4S6qp6I4F — Frank Anderson (@frankoanderson) August 27, 2017

Borden was a student at Mason High School but he did not return for his final year of school. In the meantime, the “Unite the Right Rally” brought together Borden and other white supremacists.

Facebook inbox messages between Borden and other people show him calling black and Jewish people communists, and going on racist rants about welfare and his thoughts about race relations.

Harris suffered from injuries that required staples in his head and left him with a chipped tooth, plus a broken wrist.

Borden went missing for a period of time after the rally, although his photo continued to go viral as his high school classmates identified him online.

Here is Daniel Borden's mug shot. @wcpo. He's in the Hamilton Co Jail. Guess we will see about extradition on Monday pic.twitter.com/Q6EgtS1LWl — Hillary Lake, WCPO (@hillarylake) August 26, 2017

[Featured Image by Zach D. Roberts/AP Images]