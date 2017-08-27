Eminem New Album: Selena Gomez, Pink Could Be Artists Featured On Marshall Mathers’ Next Studio Album

Details on Eminem’s new album remain under wraps and fans are anxious to know when the iconic rapper is set to release some new material. While waiting for an announcement, rumors regarding the artists who will be working with the “Stan” hitmaker continue to circulate and the new names that have been linked to Eminem are Selena Gomez and Pink.

A lot of big names in the music industry have expressed their desire to work with Eminem, aka Marshall Mathers, and the 25-year-old “Fetish” singer is one of the latest. On Aug. 24, Selena took to Twitter to connect with her fans and answer some of the questions they have for her. When asked about her dream collaboration, she answered “Eminem!”

Gomez has been candid when it comes to being a fan of the award-winning artist. In 2011’s Grammy Awards’ red carpet, she told MTV News that she was excited to see Eminem perform onstage with Dr. Dre. She also explained why she just loves the rapper, implying that it’s mostly because of his swag.

“Music is an awesome way to express yourself, but when you see him onstage and he comes to events like this, you never see him having to be all stiff and cool. He’s just in a hoodie, goes on and performs, and I love that.”

At that time, Gomez was also asked if she would love to collaborate with Eminem on his future albums and she replied “yes” enthusiastically.

“Oh gosh. Who would say no to that?” she told the news outlet, adding that she may not be qualified to be featured on Eminem’s album since she lacks “street cred.” But that was then and Selena has now become even more popular with her career. Who knows, maybe Eminem would acknowledge her dream collaboration.

Meanwhile, it is rumored that Pink will be featured on Eminem’s new album. It is not the first time that these artists have worked together. In 2010, they did the rap-rock song “Won’t Back Down” for Eminem’s Recovery album. Two years later, Eminem was featured on Pink’s song, “Here Comes The Weekend.”

According to Mojo in the Morning, who had a chat with Tony Travatto, iHeartMedia Michigan’s Senior VP/Programming, Travatto was one of the first to hear the new Eminem and Pink song, which he described to be “unbelievable.” This new song will reportedly be out “soon.”

All these rumors should get any Eminem fan excited, but it should be noted that the artist himself hasn’t confirmed any of them. Fans should continue to wait for more updates regarding Eminem’s new album.

What do you think of an Eminem-Selena Gomez or Eminem-Pink collaboration? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]