Miley Cyrus’s Return To ‘The Voice’ Divides Fans As She Vows To Steal Blake Shelton’s Team Members

Miley Cyrus has a plan to win Season 13 of The Voice, and some viewers might not like her strategy. However, many of her most outspoken critics are vowing to boycott the NBC singing competition when it returns next month, so they won’t get to see whether her scheme is successful.

NBC just released the first sneak peek for Season 13 of The Voice, which will be Miley Cyrus’s second season on the show. She was the only coach who didn’t have a team member in the Season 11 finals, which means that she’ll be looking for redemption. Carter Matt speculated that the “Wrecking Ball” singer failed to connect with a majority of viewers during Season 11, namely because “she hadn’t fully grasped the sort of artists that the American public tend to go for.” However, Miley is changing her tactics this season in hopes that she can score her first win. In The Voice preview, she says that her strategy is simple: She’s just going to steal singers from Blake Shelton’s team whenever she’s afforded the opportunity to do so.

“I’m going to take all the country kids from Blake’s team,” Miley Cyrus tells the camera.

She also concedes that Blake Shelton is the “King of Country,” but she argues that the country music singers competing on The Voice also need a queen.

She might not be the country music queen that America is looking for, but Miley Cyrus has invited someone to join her on Season 13 of The Voice who might help her win over a few fans of the genre. According to People, her team advisor will be her father, “Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus. He and Blake Shelton can bond over their shared love of the mullet.

Unfortunately for Miley, some fans of The Voice aren’t willing to give her a second chance after watching her on Season 11. Critics of the former Hannah Montana star are complaining about her return to the show, and some of them are even threatening not to tune into Season 13 because of her presence.

“I like The Voice, but I’ll not be watching because of Miley Cyrus, she is disgusting,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Very disappointed that Miley is returning as a coach. Don’t know if I’ll watch & it would be first season I’ve ever missed,” another commented.

Miley Cyrus’s return has also inspired an intense Facebook debate over whether or not she deserves to be on The Voice.

“In my opinion, Miley has not earned her right of passage. She is not a seasoned entertainer,” wrote one critic. “Still needs some maturing and experience. Not someone I would consider to be a judge that could bring someone along in their career.”

“Miley has grown up, people!! Get your heads out of 2013! This is 2017!! Miley matured and evolved. She’s a GREAT coach. Producers say she’s the most involved. Her past is her PAST,” argued one of the singer’s supporters.

In addition to popular mainstays Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, Miley will have to face another formidable foe on The Voice: newcomer Jennifer Hudson. The former American Idol contestant was a coach on The Voice UK, and a member of her team won that competition. In the Season 13 sneak peek, Blake tries to intimidate the Oscar winner and appeal to American patriots by pointing out that she’s competing in the U.S. now, and the country loves Blake.

You can see if Miley Cyrus fares any better on Season 13 of The Voice when the show returns to NBC on September 25.

