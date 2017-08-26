Patti Stanger Calls Out Nick Viall, Says He Needs To ‘Grow The F**k Up’

News recently came out that Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall split. Now Patti Stanger of Million Dollar Matchmaker is speaking out on her thoughts about Nick and Vanessa, and it sounds like she is blaming it all on him. Life & Style Magazine shared the details about what Patti had to say about their big split. She doesn’t seem shocked that they are over.

Patti is single at the moment, but she does a great job of dishing out advice to everyone about their relationships. Nick and Vanessa were engaged for five months before calling it quits. Patti is speaking out about her thoughts on their split and said, “I think she probably wanted to get married and call it a day, have babies, you know — she’s in that age group, and he’s [going to be 37], like, grow the f**k up.” Other people might think the same thing, but not everyone will say it the way that Patti will.

Patti went on to explain that she feels like Nick Viall has been riding the wave since he was on Dancing With the Stars and moved on to start doing a lot of appearances. Another thing that Patti mentioned is that Vanessa is Canadian and she doesn’t know about all of the green card issues. There have been rumors that neither one of them wanted to move and that could have been a bit of an issue for them. They aren’t really explaining the details of the split.

It really does look like Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are over. Fans are already wondering if he will end up on another reality show or not. Nick was on four different shows for Bachelor Nation and was also on Dancing With the Stars after he proposed to Vanessa on The Bachelor. Sean Lowe has been on several various reality shows, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Nick started to do the same thing.

Bachelor In Paradise gave me so many things.. great friends, a tan, the opportunity to talk favorite books with Josh Murray, the chance to be The Bachelor, love, and this t-shit that was gifted to me after the show which I wear at least 3 times a week. #bachelorinparadise A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Aug 14, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Are you shocked to hear that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are over? Do you feel like Patti should have kept quiet about it all? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise on Monday nights on ABC. It looks like several couples may find love this season.

Wedding season ????????????????‍♂️ #wedding A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jul 1, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

