Chicago Bears Hope For Clarity With Their Quarterback Quandary

Mitch Trubisky is the Chicago Bears’ quarterback of the future. What the Chicago Bears are hoping for is that Mike Glennon can hold on to the starting quarterback’s job throughout the regular season. The Bears will play their third preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. After it is over, the Chicago Bears should know what they have in both quarterbacks.

All signs still point to the Chicago Bears starting Mike Glennon at quarterback when they play the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL season opener. Just because Glennon will likely start for the Bears, he is getting a strong push from Mitch Trubisky.

According to CBS Chicago, the Chicago Bears’ coaching staff has begun giving Mitch Trubisky repetitions with the first-team offense. Doing so is a curious move by the Bears, but it is also a wise decision.

Although the Bears have decided to have their prized rookie quarterback get some practice in with the starters, it does not mean he will start. The Bears want to give Trubisky the opportunity to develop chemistry with players whom he will eventually play with.

A quarterback conundrum is now the big story coming out of the Chicago Bears’ locker room. Despite losing some of his reps with the first-stringers, the Bears’ quarterback job is still Mike Glennon’s to lose.

Bears' Mitch Trubisky again outplays Mike Glennon https://t.co/WsiohxnDAC pic.twitter.com/RzPpFYAaYf — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 20, 2017

Mitch Trubisky has had his share of trouble during the first two Bears preseason games. Against the Denver Broncos, the Bears’ rookie nearly threw an interception. The play was reversed due to a Broncos penalty.

Had Trubisky not have forced the football into a tight spot, the defender would not have been close enough to the football to intercept it. The Bears’ reserve offensive linemen did not protect Trubisky well either.

His footwork still needs some fine tuning. Also, Trubisky has to truly become comfortable with the quarterback exchange under center.

In Mike Glennon’s case, he appears overmatched at times. While he has the support of the Chicago Bears’ coaching staff, the pressures of trying to hold onto his job may be getting to him. Learning that Mitch Trubisky was going to take some of his reps came at a terrible time.

Preseason is now a test of QB Mike Glennon's "inner confidence." He must reward #Bears' faith in him. My column: https://t.co/WLk3mgOOEK — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 17, 2017

Both Glennon and Trubisky have responded well to the news that the practice time with the Bears’ starters will now be shared. Glennon remains outwardly confident about his current status (courtesy of CSN Chicago) and what he has to do to remain as the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears.

“I think ultimately, be kind of the commander on the field. Get the ball in the playmakers’ hands. Get a lot of completions. Protect the football. And put together a few scoring drives.”

If Mike Glennon can move the Bears offensively against the Tennessee Titans, then he will be able to rest easy going into the regular season. The Bears’ coaches are hoping that Glennon goes out and plays well with extensive time on the field. If it does, the Bears do not have to rush Mitch Trubisky before he is ready.

If Mike Glennon falters in leading the Chicago Bears against the Tennessee Titans, a quandary at quarterback presents itself.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]