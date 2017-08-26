‘BB19’ News: Jessica Graf Asks Fans To Vote Cody Nickson America’s Favorite Player On Instagram Live [Video]

Evicted BB19 houseguest Jessica Graf has remained active on social media since leaving the Big Brother house and just days ago took to Instagram Live to make a special request from fans. She asked those who enjoyed watching her and her showmance partner, Cody Nickson, on the show to vote for him as this season’s favorite player.

Cody was evicted the week after Jessica and became the first person to head to the Big Brother 19 jury house. Jessica believes he played a great game and deserves the designation of “America’s Favorite Player.”

In her video, Jessica asks the following of her Big Brother 19 supporters.

“Please… vote for Cody for America’s Favorite Player. A vote for Cody is a vote for Jody [their showmance moniker], so I would love to see him win. I’m sure it would make him really happy… it would make a lot of the houseguests really upset, and I’m for that idea completely. So, don’t worry who wins between Cody and I… He would do the same thing for me and I fully believe that, so if you’re voting in September, please get behind voting for Cody…”

Jessica further added that if Cody wins America’s Favorite Player, she wins as well.

She also made it clear that she took to Instagram Live regarding the voting because there had been a number of questions from fans about splitting votes and how they should proceed.

Jessica stated she is attempting to “unify” the fans to “get behind one cause” so she made it clear she wholeheartedly supports the idea that everyone vote for Cody to win America’s Favorite Player.

Her main concern appears to be that if Jody fans split the BB19 favorite player votes between Cody and her, neither will win and another houseguest, who Jessica clearly believes is less deserving, would garner the coveted designation instead.

The voting for America’s Favorite Player, according to Jessica, will open in just a few weeks. The results will be announced during the BB19 finale, which is slated to take place on Wednesday, September 20.

Big Brother 19 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Big Brother After Dark airs live nightly on the Pop cable network at 12 midnight Eastern Time, with the exception of Thursdays, when it is broadcast at 1 a.m.

[Featured Image by The Jessica Graf/Instagram]