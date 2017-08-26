Duggar Family Criticized For Praying About Hurricane Harvey, Jinger And Jeremy Update Instagram From LA

The Duggar family is being criticized for the call to prayer they put out for Hurricane Harvey. Right now, the tropical storm is wreaking havoc off the coast of Texas, endangering many lives. The storm is moving inland, having already killed a person, and is posing threats to all Texans living near the gulf. Even Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, who call Laredo, Texas, home, may feel the ripple effects of Hurricane Harvey.

Most of the Duggars are safe and sound in Arkansas, watching the storm rage on from their TVs and media outlets. According to CNN, Hurricane Harvey is “the most powerful hurricane to hit the United States in a decade” and what was hoped to remain on the coast is “now turning into a deadly inland event.”

With the victims of this natural disaster in mind, the Duggars posted a short message about the event.

The post simply read, “Our hearts and prayers are with all the people affected by Hurricane Harvey!”

Some of the fans of Jill & Jessa: Counting On did not think that this was not enough to help the ones in need.

“They don’t need prayers,” a follower called Elisa Metz commented underneath the post. “[T]hey need able working men and women, working hands, people who are willing to rescue those who have been left behind. Have the graduate students of the ALERT training go there to help the official EMTs, police officers, fire workers. Collect money in your ministry to help rebuild the homes and businesses that were lost during this storm. They NEED working hands more than anything right now!”

Check out the updates from Hurricane Harvey.

All readers have open access to Hurricane Harvey coverage. NYT has lifted the paywall on articles about the storm. https://t.co/fLqcLfbBHs — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 26, 2017

However, some of the more religious fans thought that prayer was an excellent way to keep Texans in mind.

“Yes, they need practical help and praying for those needs to be met is important,” a fan wrote. “Praying for volunteers, supplies, and whatever else is needed to help is very important.”

But one thing that most of the followers noted was the safety of Jinger Duggar. After she got married to Jeremy Vuolo last November, the 23-year-old Duggar relocated to Laredo, Texas.

“I’m very concerned about Jeremy [and] Jinger,” a fan wrote in the comment section. “I hope they are safe can ya let us have an update if appreciate it thanks.”

Jinger and Jeremy do seem to be safe, as they are currently in Los Angeles. They have been there this past week, learning about Grace Community Church and the teachings of Pastor John MacArthur, a prominent preacher in southern California.

Check out the Instagram update that Jeremy made today.

@jingervuolo and I are so grateful for the ministry of @lifeatgrace and the opportunity we had to spend some days seeing what God is doing there. To see for yourself: www.GraceChurch.org A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

Do you think the Duggars will make any concrete efforts to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey? What are some of the ways you think they can help? Let us know in the comments below.

