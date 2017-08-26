McGregor ‘Just Doesn’t Care’ And Photos Are Offered Online To Back Up Claim?

With Conor McGregor getting ready to step into the ring tonight for what is being hyped as “the fight of the century,” someone thought it would be a good time to show boxing fans just how much McGregor “doesn’t care” about some of the stuff ordinary people do. The YouTube video posted by The Richest claims to show the “Photos Dee Devlin & Conor McGregor Don’t Want The Public To See.” Once you get a gander at that video, which is posted at the end of this article, you may think so too, or not.

Dee Devlin is McGregor’s beautiful girlfriend of almost a decade and she is in some of the shots that claim to offer evidence to support the suggestion that McGregor does things his way. This is what The Richest conveys in the narrated video. This MMA fighter has come a long way from his days in Dublin, Ireland, and he did it his way.

He might have done it his way, but he didn’t do it alone. McGregor had some massive support along the way.

It was during his days in Dublin where the Mirror says Dee Devlin supported the UFC star starting from his “days of absolutely nothing.” McGregor has said in the past how incredibly grateful he is to Dee for sticking by him through everything. He hasn’t forgotten how hard she’s worked and how she stuck by him no matter what.

McGregor shares why his fame means so much to him in a recent interview. “For me to be able to take her out of work, give her everything she’s ever wanted and to travel the world with her fills me with pride. It keeps me going.” Dee is considered McGregor’s No. 1 fan and she posted a tribute online to him that is still remembered today after his win against Chad Mendes a couple of years ago.

#FloydMayweather v #ConorMcGregor Here's how the two fighters compare in the boxing ring Listen live at 04:00BST – https://t.co/NI1sjtpg98 pic.twitter.com/QFesZvq5CF — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) August 26, 2017

In that tribute, Dee said how she was so proud of McGregor that she was on “Cloud Nine.” She also took the time to thank everyone who came to Vegas to support the love of her life at the fight. She thanked the fans at home and she expressed how “grateful” the win made the two of them feel.

McGregor and Devlin, who both hail from Dublin, Ireland, are the proud parents of a 3-month old son, Conor Jr, who is their first child. Devlin quit her job to be able to travel with McGregor and she is an official member of his team. She handles the finances.

If Devlin wasn’t with McGregor from the start, he doesn’t believe he’d be where he is today. He said if it wasn’t for her, his “career would likely have turned out very differently.” McGregor is a guy who marches to the beat of his own drums, which you will see in the video at the end of the article.

Who will win? RT for Floyd Mayweather

LIKE for Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/aoPloEmGRc — SportsTalk Minnesota (@MinnySportsTalk) August 26, 2017

He doesn’t care if his clothes match, and he doesn’t care about enjoying baby back ribs and wearing more sauce than the ribs are sporting. At one time he sported a hairdo that was a bit strange-appearing, as the video suggests, but he didn’t seem to care. His mode of dress varies greatly as he has shown up in leggings and he’s been seen out and about dressed like an Irish gentleman, cap and all.

What is different about McGregor? The video explains how some of these pictures on the video are the type that most celebs wouldn’t want the world to see. The kicker when it comes to McGregor is he posted some of these photos himself online, which, as far as the video is concerned, shows “he just doesn’t care!” But he doesn’t care in a good way because it looks like he enjoys being that individual instead of being one of the conforming crowd, as that video seen below suggests.

[Featured Image by Julio Cortez/AP Images]