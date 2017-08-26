Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes’ Parenting Method: ‘Blade Runner’ Star And Wife Balance Kids, Movies And Career

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes may have faced some difficulties having kids in Hollywood, but it looks like they now have it down pat! In the beginning, they imposed a strict privacy rule on their family, making sure that no news about their daughters got leaked and that they also do not appear together as a couple or a family. Now, it looks like Ryan and and his wife have loosened their grips on their family life and figured out a way to balance kids, movies and wherever their careers take them!

The 36-year-old Canadian star has been one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. Not only did he hit home with La La Land, starring opposite his onscreen partner, Emma Stone, but he also snagged the highly coveted role in Blade Runner 2049, which is coming out in the fall.

That means that Eva Mendes and their kids had to make compromises to keep the family together. When he was shooting for Blade Runner in Czech Republic, he relocated everyone to Budapest so that he can see them every day.

Considering that his wife also has a full career, designing for New York & Company, that means that she had to make concessions to keep her family together.

But that doesn’t mean that the La La Land actor is always the one requesting help from his partner. Recently, it was revealed that he took the initiative to be with his daughter Esmeralda as Eva Mendes worked on a photoshoot.

“Ryan Gosling sweetly took care of his daughter Esmeralda on Thursday, so that his hard-working babymama Eva Mendes could focus on modeling her latest New York & Company campaign,” according to the Daily Mail. “The 36-year-old Golden Globe winner gave his privileged princess – who turns 3 next month – a piggyback ride through a Los Angeles park while also carrying their breakfast to-go.”

Check out Eva modeling for her line of clothing!

August collection is making all my lurex dreams come true ???? Link in my bio. #evamendesnyc A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

One of the rules that the couple seem to have is that they are never seen together with their kids. When Esmeralda or Amada is seen in public, either Ryan or Eva are spotted next to them. Eva often has had the company of her mother in mother-daughter outings, but Ryan is always seen alone with his child.

In the middle of juggling movies and kids, they also take time to enjoy themselves. The couple, quite uncharacteristic of them, had a date night at Disneyworld this summer. This was the first time that they were seen together since they appeared at the premiere of their movie, The Place Beyond the Pines.

Since then, Eva Mendes seem to have given up making movies. To make room for two baby daughters in her life, she has gone into the fashion industry.

[Featured Image by Fraser Harrison & Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]