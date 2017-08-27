‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Week 9 Veto Results, Who Won The Power Of Veto?

Big Brother 19 spoilers now include the Week 9 Veto results from August 26. So who won the Power of Veto? That piece of news was just revealed on the CBS live feeds, as the houseguests were returning from playing the Veto Competition. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jason Dent won the Head of Household Competition this week, giving him the opportunity to take over the power in the BB19 house and put two people on the block.

At the Nomination Ceremony on Friday (August 25), Jason went with a plan that he had come up with thanks to the help of Alex Ow and Paul Abrahamian. Jason nominated Raven Walton and Matt Clines, potentially bringing an end to the final showmance of the summer 2017 season, but also giving the trio a chance to backdoor Kevin Schlehuber at the Veto Ceremony. These were unsurprising Big Brother 19 spoilers for most subscribers to the live feeds, as the power alliance has been working hard to pick off the showmances.

That brought everyone to the Veto Competition on Saturday, where Jason Dent, Raven Walton, and Matt Clines were joined by Paul Abrahamian, Kevin Schlehuber, and Josh Martinez. Only Alex Ow and Christmas Abbott wouldn’t be playing in the Veto Competition. So who won the Power of Veto? It was Jason Dent again. He has become very good at winning competitions.

The Veto Ceremony will take place on Monday (August 28), where it’s expected to get used. Jason Dent could change his mind, though, especially if he feels that Kevin Schlehuber would be a better ally to have in the BB19 house. There are some discussions coming with Alex Ow and Paul Abrahamian that should lead to a final decision and additional Big Brother 19 spoilers before the next Eviction Ceremony. Could Jason even use this as an opportunity to make a bold move and backdoor someone else?

The next Big Brother 19 episode is on Sunday evening (August 27), where CBS viewers will finally find out who won the Head of Household Competition. It wasn’t completed following the August 24 Eviction Ceremony, leaving some fans to watch it take place on the live feeds. Viewers waiting for their information from CBS would have to wait a bit longer, but it will be in conjunction with the revelation of the two nominees for eviction. Then the rest of the Big Brother 19 spoilers from the weekend will be revealed on the August 30 episode.

