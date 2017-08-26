‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: New Couple Alert, Kristina And Valerie Hot New Romance Revealed, And Parker Out!

General Hospital spoilers promised that Kristina Corinthos (Lexi Ainsworth) would be back in a relationship with a lady very soon, but it will not be Parker Forsyth (Ashley Jones). Everyone expected when the professor showed up in Port Charles that she and Kristina would wind up back in bed together. However, the latest spoilers reveal that it’s not Parker and Kristina that wind up together but Kristina and Valerie Spencer (Brytni Sarpy). Here’s a look at the spoilers that predict this pairing.

Summer Spoilers On Kristina’s New Love

An issue of Soap Opera Digest from a few weeks back offered some juicy summer spoilers and among them were details on Kristina’s love life, and an interview with Lexi Ainsworth. Lexi mentioned that Kristina would have a new love interest soon and the SOD summer spoilers issue specified that it would be someone her age. Parker is not Kristina’s age, so she doesn’t fit the official spoiler. Parker’s age is an issue for General Hospital fans and her mom, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Parker is a bad choice for Kristina for a lot of reasons, including that she’s a professor at Port Charles University so she could lose her job if she started sleeping with Kristina. Plus, Alexis is keeping a close eye on Parker and has already warned Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) that the naughty teacher was back in town. Kristina is definitely interested in Parker and wants her attention, but an upcoming plot to gain Parker’s attention will twist and bring Kristina close to Valerie instead.

Threes company. Fun scenes coming up on #GH A post shared by Lexi Ainsworth (@_lexiainsworth) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

Kristina And Valerie Do Lesbian Night At The Floating Rib

General Hospital spoilers promise that we’ll learn something new about the local dive bar next week. Apparently, The Floating Rib has a lesbian night, and Kristina gets her pal, Valerie, to go with her, but doesn’t tell her that it’s a night devoted to lady lovers. Valerie is surprised when they arrive and it seems Kristina will soon use her pal as part of a plot to win Parker over, but it will turn into a surprising new opportunity for love that neither Valerie or Kristina expected.

GH spoilers hint that Parker will be at the Rib on Monday and will spot Kristina with Valerie. To make Parker jealous, Kristina pretends she and Valerie are dating. Since Valerie is gorgeous, Kristina’s hoping to trigger a response from Parker. General Hospital spoilers for Monday, August 28, reveal that Valerie helps Kristina with her love life. Look for Valerie to play along with Kristina’s ruse and act like she’s with Kristina to fool Parker. You can see the three in the photo above from Lexi’s IG.

Another Week Of Faking Lady Love

But it’s not just on Monday that Valerie pretends to be dating Kristina. The latest General Hospital spoilers from the Labor Day week say Valerie continues the ruse. Then, on September 6, Valerie has some strange feelings and decides something is missing from her life. Could it be that pretending to be Kristina’s girlfriend inspires Valerie to question whether she has romantic feelings for the Corinthos girl? And remember, Valerie has had little luck with men lately.

Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) tried to fix Valerie up with Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), and he was forced to admit that he did Valerie wrong over work and with Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine). Valerie also had no chemistry with Dillon Quartermaine (recently fired Robert Palmer Watkins) and struck out dating her cousin’s guy, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna). Valerie’s bad luck in love could be because she’s looking for something different.

Maybe Alexis should've been more apathetic about Parker's return to Port Charles. Any thoughts, West Coast? #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/i8qDjggMYZ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 16, 2017

Parker In Town For Kristina Romance (Or Not)?

GH fans are deeply divided on Parker and Kristina. Some like the pairing, while others are okay with Kristina being in a same-sex romance, but are bothered by the age difference. It seems that General Hospital might be going down the same road as Young and the Restless, with Tessa and Mariah. Even though Parker is younger than Kristina’s mom, since Lexi Ainsworth looks so young, some GH fans are turned off by the age difference.

By pairing Kristina with Valerie, the writers are offering the character the chance to pursue her fluid sexuality, but with someone more age appropriate for her. If this spoiler comes to fruition, and Valerie and Kristina do find romance, it would certainly shake up Port Charles. No doubt Alexis and Sonny would much rather see Kristina dating a cop than her much-older college professor. What do you think? Would Kristina and Valerie make a good couple? Do you prefer Kristina with Val or Parker? Come back for more General Hospital spoilers soon.

[Featured Image by Joe Seer and Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]