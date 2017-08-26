‘Good Time’ Gives Robert Pattinson Chance To Discard ‘Twilight’, Kristen Stewart, Dating Drama & FKA Twigs

Robert Pattinson is finally coming into light. After years of being overshadowed by the career of his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart, and only having Twilight and Harry Potter as his claim to fame, the 31-year-old actor is now recognized for his acting skills. Looks like Good Time is finally giving him the chance to shed his dating and relationship drama.

The British actor has been struggling to find the work he connected with in Hollywood. Ever since he made his last Twilight movie, his movies did not get a lot of attention and his work started fading into oblivion.

On the other hand, his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart, has been climbing the ladder in Hollywood, making herself known as a niche actress that shines in darker indie movies. She has been to the Cannes Film Festival multiple times, this year attending the famed event as the star of Woody Allen’s latest flick, Cafe Society.

So it is high time that Robert Pattinson finds himself on the upswing. Good Time has gotten some great review, but in particular, his performance has gotten noticed by almost everyone. For this role, he transformed himself as “a hard-up New Yorker who robs a bank with his mentally handicapped younger brother,” according to the Huffington Post, to deliver a performance of his life time.

His performance is so good that he has other actors wagging their tongues about his amazing transformation.

Right now, Good Time stands at 88 percent freshness on Rotten Tomatoes, but the reviews for the British actor may as well be at 100 percent. Huffington Post wrote that he is “one of today’s most gifted performers” and Salt Lake Tribune stated that he is “scary good” in the movie, calling his performance “stunning.”

The buzz around his performance is enough to help him, once and for all, lose the association he has with Twilight and his relationship drama concerning FKA twigs and Kristen Stewart. The past few weeks, he has been showing signs that he is no longer as close to his fiance as he once was.

Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs were so close that they even appeared together at big media events. For two years in a row, they attended the Met Gala as a couple. While she keeps him off her Instagram, they are often seen in London and Los Angeles spending time with each other.

Lately, there has been rumors that he may have called the engagement off with her. FKA twigs was seen walking intimately with a French model earlier this month and Robert Pattinson has spent time with various ladies like Katy Perry and Mia Goth.

