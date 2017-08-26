‘Destiny 2’ PC Beta Pre-Load Live, What You Need To Know

PC gamers anticipating the release of Destiny 2 will get their first taste Monday. Those with early access codes can begin downloading the beta in preparation for the beta to go live.

Destiny 2 PC beta early access codes can be picked up by pre-ordering the game through Blizzard’s Battle.net store. There are various sites giving away early access codes too. GameSpot is one such site and a simple Google search for “Destiny 2 PC beta giveaway” will find more.

The early access code can be redeemed on Bungie’s website. Make sure to select PC as your platform. This will give you a second code that can be redeemed on Battle.net.

Once the code is redeemed, you can then download the game via Blizzard’s launcher app. The download is approximately 16 GB, so plan hard drive space accordingly.

The early access beta will start Monday, August 27 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

Open Beta

The good news for those not interested in pre-ordering is the early access beta lasts only one day. The bad news is there is no pre-download option. Those without a Destiny 2 PC beta early access code will need to wait until the open beta starts on Tuesday, August 28 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

What to Expect

The Destiny 2 beta will be similar to the console beta with a couple of significant changes. The content will remain the same with the “Homecoming” story mission, “Inverted Spire” strike, and Countdown Crucible multiplayer on the “Midtown” map. However, the Control gametype will be played on a different map, called “Javelin-4.”

Additionally, the power ammo and super abilities will receive some tweaks. Bungie previously stated that the console beta build was months old, and it had already re-tuned the power ammo drops to make them less scarce. “Subtle” changes to both power ammo and super abilities will be present in the PC beta.

The changes to the power ammo and super abilities will likely be extremely close or exact to what PS4 and Xbox One owners should expect when the game launches on September 6. Fans of the game will want to test it out and give the developers feedback on if more changes are needed before the PC version launches on October 24.

Recommended Specs

CPU

Intel – Core i5-2400

AMD – Ryzen R5 1600X

GPU

Nvidia – GeForce GTX 970

AMD – Radeon R9 390

RAM

8GB

Minimum Specs

CPU

Intel – Core i3-3250

AMD – FX-4350

GPU

Nvidia – GeForce GTX 660 2GB

AMD – Radeon HD 7850 2GB

RAM

6GB

Bungie recommends an Intel Core i5-7400 CPU and a Nvidia GTX 1060 video card for new PC builds. Those seeking 4K glory will need an Intel Core i7-7700k and a Nvidia GTX 1080Ti to go along with your 4K monitor.

[Featured Image by Bungie]