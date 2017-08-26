Corinne Olympios Gives Preview Of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Interview, Talks New Relationship And TV Projects

If you thought you’d never seen Corinne Olympios again after her scandalous exit from the current season of Bachelor in Paradise, you were wrong. Corinne talked to The Hollywood Reporter at the U.S. launch party for Showpo at Hollywood’s NeueHouse about her new relationship with a mystery man and the TV projects she has in the works.

After her exit from the show, it was revealed that Corinne was dating tobacco magnate Jordan Gielchinsky, but she revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that they are not together anymore. “I am seeing someone else,” the 24-year-old said, although she remained tight-lipped about the identity of her new beau.

Corinne made headlines recently after her scandalous departure from Bachelor in Paradise that forced a suspension in the production of the show. The alleged incident involved a complaint from a person with the production company of inappropriate sexual conduct by Olympios and former Bachelor in Paradise contestant, DeMario Jackson. After further investigation, it was concluded that there was no misconduct by either party and production resumed, but neither of them returned to the show.

DeMario was given the chance to tell his side of the story on Tuesday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise in a candid interview with host Chris Harrison. In the said interview, he emotionally talked about how hard it had been for him, his friends, and family to endure being called a sexual predator.

Love is all you need! ???? @thebeatles A post shared by DeMario Jackson (@demariojackson_) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Now it’s Corinne’s turn to tell her side of the story in a pre-taped interview said to air in next week’s episode of Bachelor inParadise, but she gave a preview of it to The Hollywood Reporter.

everyone: before making your assumptions, watch my interview with @chrisbharrison next week to hear it straight from me #bachelorinpardise — Corinne olympios (@CorinneOly) August 23, 2017

“I think when anything like that happens to someone, I could only hope that you grow as a person and learn a lot about yourself, which I did. I’m just always positive. I’m a really positive person,” she said.

“I have no problem with Bachelor Nation. I love Bachelor Nation. I am Bachelor Nation.”

About her new projects, she explained that she has “a show in the works” while also confirming that she’s working on a scripted show as well.

I'm baaaack ???? A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

Corinne is not going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, if anything, the Bachelor in Paradise scandal only made her even more famous, as opposed to what happened to DeMario.

Catch her interview with Chris Harrison next week on Bachelor in Paradise.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]