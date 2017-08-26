Dead Baby’s Remains Found In Vacant House Fire Still Unidentified: Forensic Sketch Released

The remains of a dead baby girl found in the wreckage of a vacant house fire are still unidentified. No one has stepped forward to claim this child, despite police releasing her description and posting images of the clothes she was wearing. A forensic sketch of what the baby girl looked like has just been released in hopes someone will recognize this little child and help identify this tiny victim for police.

Fire fighters found the remains of the little girl when fighting a fire in a vacant home in Markham, Illinois. According to NBC local news today, a sketch was made of the baby and posted online in hopes someone will recognize this child.

The baby girl was found inside a plastic bag in the upstairs floor of the dwelling, which is believed to be the attic of the vacant home. A 911 call beckoned police to the location when a neighbor saw smoke coming from the abandoned dwelling, according to WGNTV News.

The state police were called as soon as fire crews got inside the dwelling and the baby’s remains were discovered.

Forensic experts believe that the child to be a black girl between 9-months-old and 2-years-old. The clothes that the little girl was wearing were charred by the fire, but authorities were able to find clothes very similar and post them on the website in hopes that it will jar the memory of someone somewhere who might have seen this child at one time.

The fire occurred on July 3. It broke out just before 6 a.m. at a vacant house that is located in the 15400 block of Hamlin in Markham, according to Markham Police Chief Mack Sanders. Since no one has stepped forward to identify this little girl, she is still listed as “baby Jane Doe.”

Just how this little girl died is still unknown, but the medical examiner’s office said “cause and manner of death are pending further investigation,” according to NBC local news. You can see the artist’s sketch and images of the clothes that are similar to the charred clothes that the child was wearing both above and below.

Along with the clothing that the baby was wearing, there were several articles of clothing that were found with the child, which included a “Garanimals 6-9-month onesie with hot pink flowers; dark blue 9-month onesie with white polka dots and red trim; black and white leopard print fleece pants, with pink paws foot coverings.”

There were also two blankets found with the baby’s remains. One of the blankets had a red, white, and blue pattern and the other one was a child-themed blanket made of fleece that was light pink. This blanket had light blue and pink elephants on it for a design.

After the remains of the child were found, a more extensive search turned up a gun in the charred home. According to WGNTV News from back in July when the fire occurred, The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force was searching the dwelling for clues in the death of the baby when they discovered the gun.

Markham Police Department is asking the public if they have any information on this child to please call (708) 331-2171 or the medical examiner’s office at (312) 666-0500.

