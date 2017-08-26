Brock Lesnar Has Changed His Mind About Re-signing With WWE After Jon Jones’ Failed Test

At WWE SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal Championship after the Fatal Four Way Match. The WWE Universe was speculating about Lesnar’s future after Paul Heyman threatened that Brock would leave the company if he lost the title at SummerSlam. Although that didn’t happen, there has been a lot of speculation recently about Brock Lesnar wanting to step back into The Octagon for another big fight.

For a few weeks, Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar seemed to be the next big fight for The Beast Incarnate set for next summer. Their fight would have been a major event for sports entertainment, but Jon Jones’ recently tested positive for steroids which has stripped him of the UFC Light Heavyweight Title and has suspended him indefinitely from the promotion. Now, a fight between Jones vs. Lesnar could be too good to be true.

It’s being reported that Jones’ suspension may have drastically changed Brock Lesnar’s career plans. Brock could leave WWE after his contract expires after WrestleMania 34 next year. However, there aren’t any big enough fights for Lesnar to have that would be nearly as marketable as Jones. If the latter is suspended for an extended period of time, it’s very likely that Lesnar will reconsider signing another contract with WWE.

A lot can happen between now and next April, but the odds of Lesnar signing another deal with WWE have increased, especially considering Jones vs. Lesnar could still happen inside a WWE ring. There is plenty of red tape to get through if WWE officials could pull off that fight, but it seems their fight will either happen on WWE programming or not at all. On paper, that could be enough for Lesnar to sign another contract.

The expectation is Brock Lesnar will keep the WWE Universal Champion through WrestleMania 34 unless something drastic happens. WWE officials appear to have their hearts set on a rematch between Lesnar vs. Reigns in New Orleans next year. The WWE Universe still doesn’t appreciate Brock leaving WWE television for months on end with the Universal Title, but his star power is undeniable when he does appear on WWE programming. Until the smoke settles from the Jon Jones’ situation, it seems Lesnar could be staying put.

