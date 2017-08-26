Colleen Dagg Vs. Summer Cortts: White Woman Beats White Woman For Racist Comment — Gets 500,000 YouTube Views

Colleen Dagg is going viral and being called a hero, all because of the beat down that she gave another woman whom Coral Springs police have named as 39-year-old Summer Cortts, according to Everipedia News. The fact that Colleen is a white woman who hit another white woman who got in Colleen’s face is part of the reason that the South Florida resident is going viral. As seen in the video below, Colleen can be seen not doing much besides taking off her own shoes — that is, until Summer, the angry woman in the turquoise dress, bends down and gets in Dagg’s face. Instead of backing down, Colleen eventually jumped up and started hitting Cortts.

As seen on Maxim, an article about Dagg has been shared nearly 20,000 times on social media, and a peek on Facebook shows plenty more shares for articles about Colleen. According to NBC Miami, the melee took place at La Quinta in Coral Springs, Florida. The women had their issues hashed out in the lobby of the hotel earlier this week, on Tuesday night. Since that time, the video has gotten more than 500,000 views on YouTube since it was uploaded on Wednesday.

Colleen was set off when Summer allegedly began making comments that Dagg said were racist. Haitians were the source of Cortts’ racist comments, according to Colleen. As Dagg took off her shoes, Summer paced around Colleen as she sat. Cortts may have believed that Dagg would sit there and do nothing as Cortts kept yelling closely into Colleen’s face and taunted Dagg — but instead, Dagg jumped up and began pummeling Cortts.

Dagg was eventually pulled off of Summer, who then began ranting about Colleen “attacking” her while she was pregnant. Colleen told NBC that she heard something Summer said, and after Colleen exited the building, she went back inside, asking Summer if she heard what she thought she heard. According to Dagg, Summer was telling hotel employees — one who was reportedly black — to do something about the wet floors in the hotel because of the Haitian people in the hotel. Colleen realized that Summer was pegging all Haitians as dishonest people who would sue the hotel for no reason.

“She said ‘don’t worry about it, I’m not black,'” Dagg said. “[She said] ‘you guys need to do something about all these wet floors over here, you know how these Haitian people are.’ To me she was inferring that Haitian people are more likely to sue somebody than another race.”

Dagg went on to say that she believed it was her role “as a white person to correct that in another white person.”

Apparently, plenty of people agree with Dagg’s reaction to Summer. According to Miami New Times, Cortts is from Boca Raton, and was charged with disorderly conduct and inciting “an affray,” which means fighting in a public place and causing a disturbance.

