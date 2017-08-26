Abigail Clarke Pictures: Floyd Mayweather, Jr.’s Girlfriend Grabs Spotlight Ahead Of Saturday’s Fight

Abigail Clarke may not be in Las Vegas on Saturday, but Floyd Mayweather, Jr.’s girlfriend will still have plenty of the spotlight as her man faces off in what could be the most-watched fight of his career.

Mayweather is putting his unblemished record on the line against boxing newcomer and UFC/MMA legend Conor McGregor on Saturday, a night in which Mayweather is looking for his historic 50th win. The fight is expected to draw one of the biggest audiences in boxing history, with experts predicting that as many as one billion people could tune in across the globe to watch the UFC star make his attempt at pulling off one of the biggest upsets in the sport’s history.

While there is plenty of attention on McGregor and Mayweather, there is also a lot of interest in Mayweather’s girlfriend, the British reality television star. As The Chive noted, British tabloids have identified Clarke as Mayweather’s newest girlfriend, and the two have been photographed together.

It’s not clear how serious Floyd Mayweather, Jr. is with his girlfriend. The Daily Mail classified Abigail Clarke as a “fling” for the boxing champ, and other news outlets noted that she is not expected to be in attendance on Saturday for the fight.

Even if Abigail Clarke doesn’t show up ringside for Saturday’s fight, or steal some camera time, there is still plenty of interest in pictures of Floyd Mayweather, Jr.’s girlfriend on the internet. As the Daily Mail noted, Clarke just posed for a photoshoot that showed off some of the hard work she’s done staying in shape.

“The 25-year-old former TOWIE star flaunted her surgically-enhanced assets and the results of her recent bum lift in a plunging metallic swimsuit,” the report noted.

Abigail Clarke also shares plenty of pictures on her social media accounts, with an Instagram page filled with shots of the reality star in a bikini and modeling some poses.

#simos30th Dress by @beckysboutiques makeup by @secondglancebeautylounge hair by @yasminhulin_hairextensions A post shared by Abigail Clarke (@abigail_clarke) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:50am PST

Where too next??? follow @travelofficialman for the best prices on all holidays ✈️✈️✈️ A post shared by Abigail Clarke (@abigail_clarke) on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Infinity Dreaming ????✨ A post shared by Abigail Clarke (@abigail_clarke) on May 30, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Clarke isn’t the only significant other garnering attention ahead of Saturday’s fight. There has also been plenty of spotlight on Dee Devlin, the longtime girlfriend of Conor McGregor and mother to his infant son.

If Floyd Mayweather, Jr. beats Conor McGregor on Saturday — as he is expected to, with oddsmakers putting him at a massive favorite — it’s likely that girlfriend Abigail Clarke will be getting even more attention.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]