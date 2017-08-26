Floyd And Conor To Take Home More Than $100 Million After Tonight’s Fight — Win Or Lose

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are expected to collect huge stacks of money for tonight’s fight whether they win or lose.

According to ESPN, Mayweather is guaranteed to get at least $100 million while McGregor’s purse is around $30 million.

But both fighters will undoubtedly take home much more than that.

As ESPN notes, Mayweather’s fight against Manny Pacquiao got him a $100 million purse but he actually earned $250 million because he got a portion of the huge profits from the fight. The McGregor-Mayweather bout is expected to eclipse the Pacquiao fight, so Mayweather may end up earning more than $250 million.

As for McGregor, his $30 million purse from this fight is much bigger than anything he’s ever gotten for fighting in the octagon. But, like Floyd, he’s eventually going to make much more than that because of his deal to get a piece of the fight’s profits. He may end up more than $100 million richer after the final bell is rung, whether he’s still standing or not.

Although they get the money whether they win or lose, it’s still interesting to speculate on which warrior will be victorious. They both have strengths and weakness. Floyd may be undefeated but he’s coming out of a two-year retirement.He’s also 40-years-old and may have lost his signature speed. Conor is a champion MMA fighter but how will he fare in a boxing ring with boxing’s rules?

Conor McGregor 153 lbs Floyd Mayweather 149.5 lbs It's on. pic.twitter.com/HyTnsXvmd0 — ESPN (@espn) August 25, 2017

At the weigh-in, both fighters displayed their signature bravado as each side tried to humiliate the other ahead of the big match-up. According to the BBC, Mcgregor said that he’s never seen Mayweather in such bad shape. Floyd said that this will be McGregor’s last fight.

Conor beat Mayweather on the scale though. The Irishman weighed in at 153 lbs. while Floyd came in at 145 lbs. Mcgregor played to the crowd of Irish supporters, beating his chest and boasting about his physical superiority over his rival. As the BBC notes, some had called Conor subdued during the final press conference before the fight as if he’d finally come to the realization that he was no match for Floyd. But he showed none of that supposed humility at the weigh-in.

Who do you think will win the McGregor-Mayweather fight. Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

Mayweather A No-Show On Eve Of Fight: Breaks Promise After Fans Paid $400 Cover Charge At Strip Club

Five Things To Know About McGregor’s Girlfriend Dee Devlin; Is MMA Champ Ready To Propose?

Watch Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video Links For Mega-Fight

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz Trilogy Fight Next? Nate Talks His Great Chance Against Floyd Mayweather

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]