New Guest Survey Suggests Possible New Names And Theme For Disney’s Hollywood Studios

It is no surprise that Disney’s Hollywood Studios is undergoing some massive changes and there is a lot of construction currently going on, but is that name change still happening? Two years ago, Disney confirmed that the park in Walt Disney World would be having its name changed, but they never said when it would happen or what it would be. Now, a new guest survey is going around with some possible options and they are quite interesting, to say the least.

Right now, Disney is building Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge which will open in 2019. Toy Story Land is set to open in the summer of next year. Muppet’s Courtyard is undergoing a name change with a new look and the Great Movie Ride is becoming Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

That is a lot of new stuff going on and it is all set to be completed within the next three or four years, but what about that name change? As reported by the Orlando Sentinel, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed in March of 2015 that Disney’s Hollywood Studios would not be its name forever, but he failed to elaborate much on that.

“It’s not announced. We used to be MGM Studios, we changed to Hollywood Studios and we’re doing some significant work there right now that I guess will result in a name change. Now we can announce that. It’s not been announced, right? No. “We’ll announce that we’re changing the name but we won’t announce what we’re changing it to. How’s that?”

Since that announcement, all has been quiet, but that has now changed.

A new report from Mickey Views states that a survey is going around to ask guests their thoughts on possible new names for Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While this is just a survey to gauge interest and bring about ideas, it may never amount to anything, but it certainly is somewhat interesting.

In the survey, it asks guests to rank their top three choices from a list of names as to which they like the best. The options are:

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney Kaleidoscope Park

Disney Storyverse Park

Disney Hyperia Park

Disney Beyond Park

Disney Cinemagic Park

Disney Legends Park

Disney XL Park

Disney Cinemagine Park

Those are some very intriguing and different name choices, but it is interesting to see that leaving the park as Disney’s Hollywood Studios may still be an option.

The survey goes a bit further on a couple of choices to ask guests more on what they think of names such as Disney Storyverse Park and Disney Beyond Park. The second option actually makes a good bit of sense considering the different things currently built within it.

The survey goes on to give a description of the park as it will be in the future and it may seem quite generic, but it provides an idea of the direction that Disney is going in.

This will be the retheming of Hollywood Studios and possibly new name, via Disney Parks survey. pic.twitter.com/4ENXr72tPs — DisCounselor Dan (@DisCounselor) August 26, 2017

Any of the names on the survey could end up becoming the new one for Disney’s Hollywood Studios or it may remain the same or it may be something not even mentioned yet. Surveys are a great way to judge information, but they don’t always provide proof of what will become a reality.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is definitely undergoing a lot of changes and it will look like an entirely different park in a few years, but that may not mean it will be called something else. Disney CEO Bob Iger did say a new name would be coming, but people change their minds all the time and they want to know what the guests have to say. If you were to get this survey, which of the three possible names would you rank as your top choices?

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]