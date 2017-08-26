Bobby Roode To Ditch His ‘Glorious’ Theme Song?

On SmackDown Live, former NXT Champion Bobby Roode made his “glorious” debut against the Drama King, Aiden English. Interestingly, Roode debuted as a babyface, fully playing to the adulation of the crowd. Instead of continuing the smug and pompous character portrayed in NXT, Roode is keeping his cockiness, but pandering to the fans.

Although the expectation was for Roode to be called up to the main roster sooner than later, it did come as a pleasant surprise to many that he both debuted right after NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, but that he also debuted as a face. However, similar to every other WWE decision, there is a rhyme to this reason.

According to a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Roode debuted as a face in order to prevent any other face from being drowned out if he was a heel.

For instance, if he would have debuted against Chad Gable, the excitement of the debut and subsequent cheering from the crowd would most likely totally steal away any pops for Gable. As a result, English was chosen to protect the momentum of any babyface.

While the debut was indeed “glorious,” there may have to be some adjustments to his character in the long run, which would not be to the liking of the fans.

On the episode of WOR, Dave Meltzer explained that when the decision comes by WWE to turn Roode heel again, he would have to ditch his music in order to effectively gain the heat from the crowd.

The suggestion presented was that, when Roode turns, he would angrily explain to the crowd that he does not like the music, and that it will no longer be his theme song. As a result, there is a significant chance that this move would indeed garner some heat from the crowd, making the transition successful.

In NXT, although Roode was doing a good job eliciting heat, the music was so infectious that the crowd had to be a part of his entrance. Moreover, it did not help that Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, two of the top babyfaces in NXT at the time, were making videos putting over the song with their “glorious bombs.”

Until this potentially happens, fans can enjoy the theme song while Roode is a babyface on SmackDown Live.

[Featured Image By WWE]