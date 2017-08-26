Misty Knight’s Arm And Her Marvel Comics Destiny Revealed In ‘The Defenders’

All of Netflix’s Marvel heroes come together in The Defenders and it sets up a bond between The Iron Fist and Luke Cage, along with Misty Knight and Colleen Wing.

This article contains spoilers about Netflix’s The Defenders Season 1.

Simone Missick, who plays Misty Knight, previously teased her character getting the bionic arm seen in the Marvel Comics. In the finale of The Defenders, Misty loses her arm when confronting the resurrected Bakuto who was about to execute Claire. However, Misty is saved by Colleen Wing, who defeats Bakuto for the second time.

In the hospital, Colleen Wing tells Misty about getting her arm fixed in a “state of the art” research facility that Danny Rand owns. This will likely be a bridge to The Avengers as Misty gets her bionic arm from Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man. However, don’t expect Robert Downey Jr. to show up.

This will eventually lead to the Daughters of the Dragon, which is the Marvel crime fighting duo, Misty Knight and Colleen Wing. It is unclear at this point whether they will get a standalone spin-off series or appear together in the second seasons of Luke Cage and The Iron Fist.

Colleen being a former member of The Hand has knowledge on how it operates, and Misty has been investigating their activities as part of the police department.

I WILL HAVE MY MISTY KNIGHT & COLLEEN WING SERIES NOW @netflix PLEASE AND THANK YOU #TheDefenders #DaughtersOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/xBuWTrY0SH — Tehani Croft (@editormum75) August 19, 2017

Knight’s actions in The Defenders may get her suspended from the police force, which will explain her working more closely with Wing and Rand.

The Defenders also sets up the Heroes for Hire duo between Danny Rand and Luke Cage. Although they got off to a rocky start, the chemistry between the two heroes was undeniable and they make a good team in battle.

Simone Missick confirms that she will be part of Iron Fist Season 2, which was greenlit a few months ago, according to Screen Rant. The second season of Iron Fist may not be released until 2019 and it is not clear whether we will see her bionic arm on Luke Cage Season 2 first.

Misty in the Marvel Comics also has a relationship with Iron Fist rather than Colleen.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]