‘RHONY’ Star LuAnn De Lesseps Is Apparently Not The Only Person Tom D’Agostino Cheated On

LuAnn de Lesseps isn’t the only person Tom D’Agostino has to worry about. Along with all the money D’Agostino owes his ex-wife, the former Real Housewives of New York playboy is reportedly being sued by a past business partner.

Radar Online reports that D’Agostino was sued for fraud in 2012 along with his brother, Jonathan, and his dad, Thomas. Frederick J. Keitel claims that D’Agostino was fired from his own business after the board of directors discovered fraudulent activity. Keitel believes the reality star was using company funds for his own gain.

The company sought over $1 million from D’Agostino and his father, who said they would pay the money back from their other businesses. Frederick, who owned a joint company with the family, claims that they used his funds to pay off the debt. He also says they used money from his company to start another business called Smart Source LLC.

In the end, Frederick asked the judge for more than $10 million in damages. The D’Agostinos claim no responsibility and want Frederick removed from their joint company. D’Agostino is still involved in the case and will also appear in court for his recent divorce with de Lesseps.

The RHONY star was married to D’Agostino only six months before calling it quits. According to Us Magazine, LuAnn de Lesseps will open up about the divorce in an upcoming interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. An inside source revealed that D’Agostino will not take part in the discussion and wasn’t even asked to be on the show.

The estranged couple announced their breakup in early August. They have not released any details about the split, but they assured fans that the breakup was mutual and asked everyone to respect their privacy until the divorce is settled.

Rumors of an impending divorce have circulated ever since they tied the knot in January. In fact, D’Agostino was caught cheating on de Lesseps just prior to their engagement in 2016. Things seemed to reach a tipping point last month when the two got into a physical fight at a restaurant in New York.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]