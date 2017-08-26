Mayweather A No-Show On Eve Of Fight: Breaks Promise After Fans Paid $400 Cover Charge At Strip Club

A few Floyd Mayweather fans were less-than amused Friday night when he broke his promise. The boxer’s fans waiting in line to get into his Los Vegas strip club, a place Mayweather vowed he would be every night leading up to his fight with Conor McGregor. But on Friday night, on the eve of what’s being billed as the “fight of the century,” Mayweather was a no-show.

Some of the fans were a bit surprised that the $50 cover charge, which was posted on the club’s website, had suddenly inflated to $400 at the door. When some questioned the astronomical price jump, they were told the $50 cover charge doesn’t cover fight week, according to USA Today.

The Girl Collection Gentlemen’s Club has been the scene for Mayweather fans leading up to Saturday’s big fight. Yahoo Sports reports that Mayweather has been at the strip club into the “wee hours of the morning” this week. At one point, he was there in the early hours of the morning with less than 66 hours to go before hopping into the ring. Yahoo Sports mulled over the question — Is this is the best way for Mayweather to spend his time leading up to his much-anticipated fight with Conor McGregor?

Apparently, the night before the fight, Mayweather changed his mind and he didn’t spend his time greeting his fans and walking among the club’s scantily clad women. People waited until 5:07 a.m. when Girl Collection closed. They waited all night long until the sun came up hoping that Mayweather would at least pop into the club. That didn’t happen.

The terrain has definitely changed this week around Mayweather’s Vegas night club, as one of the boxer’s long-time security guards said, “Rolls Royces are growing like trees around here,” indicating that the rich and famous have made their way to the club for a chance to mingle with the man of the hour.

The line to get into the club was described as chaotic and eye catching as some of the customers became angry when learning they would need to pay a $400 cover charge to get in. As far as the scenery outside the club, USA Today suggests that some of the women in line were as “scantily clad” as the women working in the strip club.

The club’s capacity is 300 and the masses that showed up needed to wait in line for people to leave in order to take their place, keeping the number at legal capacity inside the club. Despite the crowds waiting and all the anticipation of getting a glimpse of Mayweather after his promise to spend every night leading up to the fight at his strip club, he never showed up.

