‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks: Ashley Defends Jack’s Actions, Breakups Looming

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that devious plots are going to unravel over the next two weeks as the war between the Abbott brothers heats up, and a lot of people are going to be involved in it. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will try take Jack’s (Peter Bergman) side, even if he is doing something utterly wrong.

Blood Is Thicker

Young and the Restless spoilers hint at a tumultuous week ahead for many Genoa City residents. Next week, Ashley is going to play the role of peacekeeper. Dina (Marla Adams) and Jack will start having arguments, and Ashley will try to find a way to keep the peace. Their family is making some progress and she doesn’t want to lose it.

Some secrets will finally come to light in the upcoming episodes of the Young and the Restless. Spoilers also reveal Graham (Max Shippee) won’t be able to continue lying to everyone about Dina’s condition. Ashley will discover he has been lying to them. Graham altered some reports, and ultimately, it will be revealed that Dina has Alzheimer’s.

Family Matters

Even when Jack plots the destruction of Brash and Sassy, Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Ashley will insist he has every reason to do so. Billy (Jason Thompson) is going to steal files from Phyllis’ laptop. This will definitely cause trouble, but Billy is too overcome with emotion to stop and reconsider his actions.

Today on #YR, Cane offers up dirt on Brash & Sassy and Jack schemes against Billy. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/2Ju2YldRFj pic.twitter.com/w9oXewzYwz — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 17, 2017

Jack may have found someone to defend him, but he would have to answer to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). She will have some choice words for the man who seems to have more time for his company than her. Since Jack will stop at nothing to take Brash and Sassy down, spoilers tease that Nikki will start rethinking her actions about pursuing a romantic relationship with Jack.

Relationship Troubles

Next week, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) will reveal several details about her past to save Crystal (Morgan Obenreder). Unfortunately, all these revelations could spell the end of her relationship with Noah (Robert Adamson). Noah won’t like it when he learns Tessa decided to trust Mariah but not him.

Losing Noah might not be too hard for Tessa. Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 4 tease that losing Noah won’t have much of an impact on Tessa since Mariah is there for her. It seems like the writing team is committed to the storyline, and there could certainly be more developments between these two in the upcoming months.

Tessa seems like she can move on easily from the breakup, but Noah would be heartbroken. With the upcoming development in Tessa and Mariah’s relationship, Noah will soon know there’s something between these two women. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal more relationship drama is in store for these characters.

More Spoilers for Y&R

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Aug 28- Sept 1. Mattie witnesses a close moment between Lily and Jordan. https://t.co/PZhqSpFaMV #YR pic.twitter.com/C9EhIeGLfd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 26, 2017

Cane (Daniel Goddard) will receive updates about something. This might have something to do with Juliet’s baby. Bad news would certainly bring Cane and Juliet closer; this could mean Lily will feel more justified in being unfaithful to her husband. Hilary is also in rage mode next week; she’s not happy with the breakup with Jordan. She thinks she cares more about Jordan than Lily ever will, this could mean more scheming on her part.

Young and the Restless spoilers also reveal Abby (Melissa Ordway) would see Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) dark streak; she will see hints of the man’s cruelty and there will be trouble headed her way.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]