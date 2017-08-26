Poll: Donald Trump Most Unpopular President In History

President Donald Trump now has the lowest approval rating of any president in history, according to a new Gallup Poll.

Just seven months to his administration, Newsweek reports pollsters found Trump’s approval rating has slipped to just 34 percent, tied for the lowest figure ever registered in the poll’s history for any president.

The survey also found disapproval of the former reality TV star’s job performance has now skyrocketed to 60 percent, just a single point off the all-time record of 61 percent.

The news hasn’t been much better for Trump in other recent polls, with his weighted average in a Five Thirty-Eight poll registering at just over 37 percent.

By comparison, Trump’s disapproval rating in that same poll tracked at just under 57 percent. Pollsters from the data-centric website added that no president in modern history has registered such a low mark at such an early point in their presidency.

Even in the right-leaning Rasmussen Reports poll, Trump’s approval rating stands at just 42 percent, compared to 56 percent of voters who disapprove of his early job performance.

Researchers attributed much of Trump’s sagging numbers to a number of ongoing factors, including the still-evolving Russian investigation looking into his campaign operation, the GOP’s failed attempt to overthrow Obamacare, the looming threat of a nuclear showdown with North Korea and the president’s reaction to recent Nazi violence in Virginia that left one-woman dead.

More recently, ABC News reported Trump has come under even greater fire in the wake of his presidential pardon of controversial former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Arpaio had been convicted of was criminal contempt after he repeatedly ignored a federal judge’s order to stop racially profiling individuals suspected of illegally entering the U.S.

“It undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law,” said Arizona Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona). “Mr. Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt for continuing to illegally profile Latinos living in Arizona based on their perceived immigration status in violation of a judge’s orders.”

McCain added while the president has the legal authority to make such a move, doing so at this point is problematic because “Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions.”

Fellow Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona) joined the senior McCain in condemning Trump’s actions.

“Regarding the Arpaio pardon, I would have preferred that the President honor the judicial process and let it take its course,” Flake posted on social media.

Both men have been largely critical of Trump and his job performance during his time in the Oval Office.

