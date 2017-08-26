Dana Brooke: WWE Star’s Instagram Posts On Dallas McCarver’s Death Say Bodybuilder Sent Her Sign After Death

Dana Brooke is the WWE professional wrestling name of 28-year-old Ashley Mae Sebera, whose Instagram account has been paying tribute to her late boyfriend, Dallas “Big Country” McCarver. As reported by the Inquisitr, the sudden death of Dallas – with McCarver’s cause of death potentially related to insulin use, according to the 911 call – has shocked the bodybuilding world. The death of popular bodybuilder Rich Piana has also rocked the bodybuilding world and caused 1 million searches about Piana to come into Google on Friday, August 25, even as drama about Piana’s estranged wife plays out on Instagram.

As seen in the above photo of Dallas’ torso, McCarver was captured in a photograph as “Big Country” walked off the stage at a recent Arnold Classic competition. A viral video showed McCarver collapsing onstage on March 4 and calling for help during the “pose down” portion of the show at the Greater Columbus Convention Center during the 2017 Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Rumors about a potential respiratory reaction causing McCarver’s collapse that day are being called dubious in light of McCarver’s death, with plenty of searches for the reasons behind Dallas’ death continuing to come into Google. As seen on Dana’s Instagram posts, Brook doesn’t delve into the cause of McCarver’s death but instead writes about the signs that Dallas has sent her in the wake of his sudden death.

Brooke called McCarver her angel and wrote that God called Dallas’ name, so it would be selfish of her to say that she needed McCarver to remain with her on Earth. However, Brooke begged Dallas to guide her in the wake of his death. Dana went on to write in the below Instagram post that Dallas did indeed leave her a sign after a note that she left Dallas moved.

Dana wrote that she begged silently for a sign that Dallas could see or hear her and asked for McCarver to make the note or the card fall. Brooke said she went off to take a shower, and when she returned from her shower, the note that she had written to Dallas moved behind the card, which has a photo of two children holding hands as they walked in the shallow water.

Brooke likened that action to the last text she received from Dallas, wherein McCarver told Brooke that he didn’t want to FaceTime because he didn’t want anyone to see or hear their conversations. Thus far, the Dallas McCarver Foundation has raised $55,306 of its $150,000 goal on GoFundMe.

