Kim Kardashian And Kanye West To Ditch VMAs To Avoid Taylor Swift’s Diss Song? Couple To Retaliate Soon?

It looks like Taylor Swift will not be getting her revenge showdown with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the VMAs, as the couple is reportedly planning to skip the annual event.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, it has been revealed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her rapper husband have no plans to attend this year’s Video Music Awards.

According to the gossip outlet, Kim and Kanye have yet to express their interest to take part in the music event. In fact, the couple hasn’t even mentioned anything about the VMAs, despite Kanye’s nomination this year.

Sources close to the couple told the news site that Kim and Kanye are in town, but they feel like there’s no particular reason for them to attend the event.

News of Kim and Kanye ditching the VMAs came as a disappointment to many, especially those who have been anticipating Taylor’s diss song for the couple. Earlier reports revealed that Swift will officially launch the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” at the event and has been preparing for it for quite a while.

It would have been interesting to see how Kim and Kanye react as the singer shows off her brand new song, which has an obvious reference to them.

However, an insider claimed that the couple has already decided to skip the event long before the singer released her controversial song.

Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

Meanwhile, Radar Online reported that Kim was not pleased with Taylor’s latest single, especially the part where the singer seemingly disses her and Kanye. According to the gossip site, Kim was not impressed with the song at all and kept wondering whether or not the lyrics are all about her and her rapper husband.

Apparently, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been asking her friend, “What are her lyrics even about? Is the whole song about Kanye?”

The 36-year-old voluptuous beauty allegedly thinks that the whole diss song is “pathetic” and wants Kanye to release his own diss track about the singer soon.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

The news site also alleged that Kim already has a revenge plan in mind. Apparently, the reality star wants to appear like she’s not interested in the drama at all and let her husband retaliate on his own.

“Kim wants Kanye to be the one to respond if they do anything. She plans to be above it all and let him be the one to do or say anything.”

The KKW Beauty owner is allegedly convincing Kanye to write a new song in response to Taylor’s diss.

@kkwbeauty Powder Contour and Highlight Kits launching this month on kkwbeauty.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 13, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

It can be recalled that Kanye and Taylor’s beef escalated in 2016 after the rapper included the pop star in the lyrics and used the term “that b***h” in referring her.

“I feel like me, and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b**ch famous,” Kanye rapped in the song “Famous.”

Taylor then took to Instagram and defended herself, adding that the rapper never told her that he was going to use such offensive word to describe her.

Now, after months of being mum about the issue, Swift snapped back at the couple and addressed the infamous feud in her new single. In the first few lines of the song, Taylor seems to be throwing shade at Kim and Kanye, singing, “I don’t like your little games / I don’t like your tilted stage/ The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now / Why? ‘Cause she’s dead.”

So far, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have yet to confirm whether or not they will attend the VMAs. The couple has yet to officially comment on Taylor Swift’s new song as well.

[Featured Images by Dimitrios Kambouris, Dimitrios Kambouris/ Getty Images]