Kim Kardashian To Replace Kelly Ripa On ‘Live’? ‘KUWTK’ Star Reportedly Wants The Seat Next To Seacrest

Kim Kardashian has been a mainstay in the world of reality TV for the past decade. While the Kardashians are well known for being entertainers, they have yet to break free from their reality brand. That might all change, however, as Kardashian is reportedly eying a co-hosting gig with Ryan Seacrest.

The Hollywood Gossip reports that Kardashian is positioning herself to become the next co-host of Live if Kelly Ripa steps down. Ripa and Seacrest are reportedly feuding behind the scenes, and there’s a chance that she will leave her longtime post to avoid another embarrassing situation.

If Ripa decides to part ways, sources claim that he wants Kardashian to take her place. Although Kardashian doesn’t have experience hosting a daytime talk show, she has strong ties with the former American Idol star. Seacrest has worked as a producer on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since 2007 and has become close friends with the family over the past 10 years.

While it’s easy to see Seacrest and Kim Kardashian teaming up, there’s no telling if Ripa is really thinking about leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan. Ripa and Seacrest have shown no signs of internal fighting, though ratings for their show have dropped in recent months. There are also rumors that Seacrest’s involvement in the American Idol reboot angered Ripa to the point where she issued producers an ultimatum.

According to Wet Paint, Seacrest wants to move Live to Los Angeles to accommodate his busy schedule. Ripa naturally doesn’t want to leave New York and uproot her entire life. She is also still hurt by how the network handled Michael Strahan’s sudden exit last year. With Ripa unwilling to budge, there’s a chance that she’ll walk if she doesn’t get her way.

“Kelly’s announced that if push comes to shove, she’s ready to walk,” a source shared. “Kelly’s given them an ultimatum — it’s her way or the highway!”

Although it certainly sounds like Ripa and Seacrest are at odds, Gossip Cop reports that she is not leaving the show anytime soon. A source close to both parties claims that the rumors are completely false and that Ripa will remain on the show for the foreseeable future.

New episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan air weekdays on ABC.

