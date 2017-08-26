The recent Eminem’s live concert in Scotland apparently proved one thing — the “Real Slim Shady” singer is not a fan of President Donald Trump.

According to recent reports, the world renowned rapper stopped his concert Thursday night in Scotland to slam the 45th President of the United States, according to the Daily Caller.

Marshall Mathers told the gathered crowd of 35,000 in Glasgow that things are looking very good in Scotland, but everything is not going too well in the United States of America. The 44-year-old rapper, who sported a white T-shirt at the said concert that read “F**k Trump,” continued to slam the president by saying, “I just wanna take this moment out right now to say mother*** Donald Trump.”

Fans of the rapper know this is apparently not the first time the 8 Miles actor openly attacked the president. His recent collaboration with rapper Big Sean has a song, “No Favors.” One of the lyrics in the song goes like this, “I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando/Trump’s a b***/I’ll make his whole brand go under.”

The rapper slammed the former business mogul in October during his eight-minute, freestyle rap by the name of “Campaign Speech.” During the freestyle by the singer, he shared political commentary about the 2016 election and even talked about the president’s supporters, according to CNN.

“But you should be afraid of this d*** candidate/ You say Trump don’t kiss a** like a puppet/ ‘Cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the fundin’ and that’s what you wanted / A f***** loose cannon who’s blunt with his hand on the button/ Who doesn’t have to answer to no one.”

The former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan and Louisiana Senate candidate stated that Eminem is poisoning the minds of the youth with the hateful lyrics. David Duke further called Eminem a “puppet of [manager] Paul Rosenberg and [Interscope co-founder] Jimmy Iovine.”

However, back in 2004, things between Eminem and Trump were extremely good. Eminem threw a party to promote his album Encore and the launch of Shade 45. The former TV reality star made a surprise appearance to praise the rapper.

“I know a winner when I see one, and Donald Trump is telling you right now, Slim Shady is a winner. He’s got brains, he’s got guts, and he’s got Donald Trump’s vote!” said Donald Trump.

The latest attack on President Trump comes as activists and artists from the hip-hop community are getting together for an uphill political battle against Donald Trump and his administration.

Meanwhile, Em is planning his official return with a new LP. As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, the new single is reportedly scheduled to release this fall. There are also reports that Eminem’s upcoming project will feature a most awaited reunion with Dr. Dre.

The first single in Em’s single off project will reportedly be a duet with Pink, with whom he previously collaborated for the song “Won’t Back Down” in his 2010’s album, Recovery.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]