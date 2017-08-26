Rich Piana’s 1M Searches After Death: Girlfriend Chanel Jansen Hoped To Die As One, Wife Sara Piana Gets Hate

Bodybuilder Rich Piana was such a popular figure in the bodybuilding world, Google Trends reports that Piana received more than 1 million searches from people turing to Google seeking more information about Rich’s death on Friday, August 25. The top query was “Rich Piana dead,” as people turned to Google to confirm that Piana was actually dead, in the wake of news about Piana’s medically induced coma previously breaking. The most popular question surrounding Piana’s death is: “How did Rich Piana die?” Even though the below video from Dave Palumbo is pinning Piana’s cause of death on a heart attack, Rich’s autopsy results and toxicology reports have not been publicly released at this point.

Those in the fitness world are paying plenty of attention to finding out the cause of Rich’s death because Piana was very honest about taking steroids and pushing his steroid use to the limits. With Piana’s extreme lifestyle likely being the cause of his death, people interested in bodybuilding want to know just how much of a role things like growth hormones or insulin or other steroids played into Piana’s death – and if Rich’s death really was from heart damage, people are concerned about how Piana’s cycles contributed to that cause of death.

Meanwhile, as people continue to ask Google how Rich died, another drama is playing out on social media between the women in Piana’s life. As seen in the below Instagram post, Piana’s girlfriend Chanel Jansen wrote about her heartbreak after Rich’s death. Chanel wrote about Piana watching The Notebook with her and noted that she and Rich were supposed to die together, like the couple in the movie, who died together in a great love story that lasted until the duo grew old – holding hands in a retirement home.

Meanwhile, Piana’s estranged wife, Sara Piana, wrote in the below Instagram post that she was still married to Rich when he died. As reported by the Inquisitr, Piana posted a popular YouTube video claiming that Sara was a woman who used Rich to get a green card, and even though Piana’s family and friends warned him about Sara’s intentions, he didn’t believe them until he said he overheard a conversation between Sara and her mother about him.

According to Piana, Sara allegedly transferred money from his bank accounts to accounts in Iceland. Rich said he had his marriage to Sara annulled. However, there is confusion over whether the Las Vegas paperwork was actually valid. As a result, Sara wrote on Instagram that she was still married to “her dear husband” Piana at his death – and that she wasn’t trying to gain anything from Rich. Sara is getting plenty of backlash on social media in the wake of Rich’s death.

Piana spoke about having a great time with Sara, with Rich claiming in the below video that he never did any type of recreational drugs until he met Sara. Although Rich was straightforward about doing all sorts of drugs to enhance his bodybuilding frame, Piana claimed that he began “partying” and having a good time with Sara when they were together. How much any of these drugs will play into Piana’s toxicology report findings and autopsy results – and any effect upon Piana’s cause of death – remains to be seen.

