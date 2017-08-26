Rich Piana’s 1M Searches After Death: Girlfriend Chanel Jansen Hoped To Die As One, Wife Sara Piana Gets Hate

Bodybuilder Rich Piana was such a popular figure in the bodybuilding world, Google Trends reports that Piana received more than 1 million searches from people turing to Google seeking more information about Rich’s death on Friday, August 25. The top query was “Rich Piana dead,” as people turned to Google to confirm that Piana was actually dead, in the wake of news about Piana’s medically induced coma previously breaking. The most popular question surrounding Piana’s death is: “How did Rich Piana die?” Even though the below video from Dave Palumbo is pinning Piana’s cause of death on a heart attack, Rich’s autopsy results and toxicology reports have not been publicly released at this point.
Those in the fitness world are paying plenty of attention to finding out the cause of Rich’s death because Piana was very honest about taking steroids and pushing his steroid use to the limits. With Piana’s extreme lifestyle likely being the cause of his death, people interested in bodybuilding want to know just how much of a role things like growth hormones or insulin or other steroids played into Piana’s death – and if Rich’s death really was from heart damage, people are concerned about how Piana’s cycles contributed to that cause of death.
Meanwhile, as people continue to ask Google how Rich died, another drama is playing out on social media between the women in Piana’s life. As seen in the below Instagram post, Piana’s girlfriend Chanel Jansen wrote about her heartbreak after Rich’s death. Chanel wrote about Piana watching The Notebook with her and noted that she and Rich were supposed to die together, like the couple in the movie, who died together in a great love story that lasted until the duo grew old – holding hands in a retirement home.
I will always remember how much I love holding his hand I will always remember how I felt so loved when he would wake up and kiss me on the forehead I will always remember how I had it great with the love of my life I will always remember I was loved by the most amazing man I've ever known I will always remember there's a hole in my heart where he will always belong I will always remember that someday when it's my time-he will fill that space inside me and I'll be whole again ❤ We just finished watching the Notebook yesterday and I said 'That's how it was supposed to be. We were supposed to go together. So when it's my time someday-come find me and take me where we're supposed to go because I don't want to go anywhere without you' @1dayumay #loveofmylife #myoneandonly #illbeseeingyou #ilovedyoutheniloveyounowiloveyoualways #richpiana #livelaughlove #respect #love #peace #positivevibes #positivevibesonly
Meanwhile, Piana’s estranged wife, Sara Piana, wrote in the below Instagram post that she was still married to Rich when he died. As reported by the Inquisitr, Piana posted a popular YouTube video claiming that Sara was a woman who used Rich to get a green card, and even though Piana’s family and friends warned him about Sara’s intentions, he didn’t believe them until he said he overheard a conversation between Sara and her mother about him.
According to Piana, Sara allegedly transferred money from his bank accounts to accounts in Iceland. Rich said he had his marriage to Sara annulled. However, there is confusion over whether the Las Vegas paperwork was actually valid. As a result, Sara wrote on Instagram that she was still married to “her dear husband” Piana at his death – and that she wasn’t trying to gain anything from Rich. Sara is getting plenty of backlash on social media in the wake of Rich’s death.
I'm in tears writing this that @1dayumay has just passed away. I can barely believe this… I am so saddened & heartbroken that he didn't make it. I just want to say THANK YOU Rich for teaching me so much about life, whether it was the easy or the hard way. We had our ups and downs but we sure had an awesome time in each other's presence along with us fighting through some dark times together. You truly touched many people's heart and helped so many!!! It inspired me in many ways to see the huge impact you had on people all over the world. Not many people know that me and him are STILL legally married till this day despite all rumors. I have NOTHING to gain by saying that but want everyone to know the truth. I know that people say stuff on social media but I truly am not the "bad" person people think I am. I actually saved Rich's life 1 time before, glad I was there for him at that time. Rich, I hope you feel better now in heaven and that you're up there healthy, smiling & telling everyone "how it is, being REAL & doing your thing". Rest In Peace my dear husband. #GoneButNeverForgotten #RichPiana #RIP ???? ????????❤️. P.S. I want to wish my deepest condolence to Chanel @c_no5 and thanking her for being there for him, loving him & showing him support. You're an angel. We will all miss him so much, may his soul & spirit Rest In Peace Forever????????. XOXO Sara Piana. . . . #Repost @1dayumay (@get_repost) ・・・ Great weekend together @sara.piana and I had some nice time together since we didn't film the Bigger By The Day videos over the weekend!! It was some much needed quality time together!! Your time is everything and make sure you spend it right it's something you can't get back! #welcometoourworld #whateverittakes #livinthedream #loveitkillit #1dayumay #richpiana #queenofbeautykingofbeast #love #whateverittakes
Piana spoke about having a great time with Sara, with Rich claiming in the below video that he never did any type of recreational drugs until he met Sara. Although Rich was straightforward about doing all sorts of drugs to enhance his bodybuilding frame, Piana claimed that he began “partying” and having a good time with Sara when they were together. How much any of these drugs will play into Piana’s toxicology report findings and autopsy results – and any effect upon Piana’s cause of death – remains to be seen.
