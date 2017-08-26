Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx: Why Their Unconfirmed Romance Works And Why They Are Unlikely To Go Public

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been the focus of ongoing speculation over the past couple of years due to a supposed secretive romance that the two stars have been engaged in. Sporadic sightings of Jamie and Katie in one another’s company have kept fans and media on their toes determining as to whether the pair are more than friends, despite both Holmes and Foxx insisting that that is all they simply are.

The past few months have pretty well caused the rumors to ramp up seeing as the Dawson’s Creek alum and Collateral star have been spotted on getaways in various locales such as Cabo for Katie’s birthday, Miami for New Year’s Eve, and most recently were seen enjoying time together in Paris. The latest sighting of the two supposedly involved a third addition to their outing. Katie’s daughter, Suri,joined in on the fun and reports began to swirl that Foxx and Holmes are getting ready to take their relationship public.

However, what really would be the benefit in that for the supposed couple? If the two are in a secretive romance, which it certainly appears that they are, there is a reason for their decision to keep things discreet and out of the spotlight, which seems to work just fine for them. It certainly keeps the pressure off in regards to succeeding in a relationship while it’s on full display in the media.

By opting for the secretive route, media members are far less likely to fire questions about the two regarding their relationship, because it has never been verified. Additionally, this protects Katie’s daughter Suri Cruise, and keeps her out of the media frenzy that would follow the couple if Holmes and Foxx did go public.

Katie knows all too well about this seeing as she and Tom Cruise were constantly in the headlines in the beginning of their relationship and then were at the center of a media circus when the former A-list couple were going through their divorce.

A source spoke to E! News recently about the the relationship between Katie and Jamie, stating, “They are really happy. It’s easy and they are for sure very much in love.”

The insider goes on to add that “They are doing their thing as usual and keeping a very, very low profile.”

It’s also been made clear, naturally, that although fans and media are eagerly awaiting a public admission to the romance, this will never happen. The two enjoy their privacy, as She Knows relays. Can we really blame them?

