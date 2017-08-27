Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Pals Drop Post-Split Relationship Bombshell After Months Of Clashing Claims!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt just survived what would have been, had their marriage lasted, a celebration of their third wedding anniversary. Now Jolie and Pitt are facing another much more unpleasant anniversary. It will soon be a year since the bombshell dropped about their split. In the months that have passed since the shocking news that the golden couple known as Brangelina was no more, rumors ranging from a loving reconciliation to bitter hostility have swirled. Now some pals of Brad and Angelina are finally speaking out and revealing the supposed real truth about how the superstars are doing.

Can Twitter Stop Mourning Brangelina?

When the news broke that Jolie and Pitt had split in September 2016, the shock waves reverberated far beyond the outskirts of Hollywood. Twitter famously mourned that “love is dead,” contending that Brad and Angelina had represented the ultimate celebrity couple.

But now, months after the highly publicized plane incident where Pitt allegedly became involved in an argument with his son Maddox, pals of Brangelina are telling the Mirror that a sea change has occurred.

“Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are getting on better than ever since their shock split, according to their friends.”

However, when it comes to all those claims that Jolie’s and Pitt’s divorce plans have been replaced by reconciliation plans and even a possible rekindled romance, the pals also have revealed the real reason for Brad’s and Angelina’s renewed friendship.

All About Those Six Children

Jolie and Pitt have reportedly decided to put their differences aside because of their six kids. Angelina’s and Brad’s children include 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, and 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

The pals say that although the divorce proceedings have not been reversed, the legal proceedings involved in their split have slowed down.

Pitt has been candid about ending his boozing habits in interviews, shifting to sipping cranberry juice and fizzy water. He also confessed that he has sought to change his parenting style and even went to therapy. At least partly because of the 53-year-old actor’s lifestyle changes, one insider quoted by the Mirror revealed that he is now constantly in contact with Jolie, 42. And the difference in their relationship is impressive, added the source.

“[Brad and Angelina are communicating] better now than they have in years.”

While the friends quoted by the publication said that the renewed friendship is because of the children, another insider cited by the Mirror noted their shared past.

Better After Breaking Up

According to the source, absence really does make the heart grow fonder. Jolie reportedly is now remembering how Pitt was there for her during her health crisis. The insider revealed that Angelina has not forgotten how Brad stayed by her side during her battle with cancer.

Noting that Brad’s “tender and supportive” characteristics have been “hugely missed,” the source stated that in the wake of their split, both Jolie and Pitt are improved.

“They’ve come back together better people.”

As for what the future holds for Angelina and Brad, another insider told the Mirror that it looks positive. The “good news” is that Jolie and Pitt are now communicating successfully and “doing what they can for their kids.”

Financial Fact Versus Fiction

Although some rumors have claimed that the divorce proceedings have stalled because Angelina cannot afford to finalize the divorce, Gossip Cop debunked those allegations. Both Jolie and Brad “have millions in the bank,” and they are financially stable regardless of the divorce, according to the publication.

As for claims that the divorce proceedings have stopped because of Angelina’s cash flow, a representative told Gossip Cop that is not true. Like any divorce, it takes time to finalize, with the former spouses reportedly working out a settlement and negotiating various aspects of their split.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]