WWE Rumors: ‘SmackDown Live’ Star May Be Headed Over to ‘Raw’ Roster Soon

With WWE free agent John Cena recently moving from SmackDown Live to Raw, another superstar may be following soon. Everyone’s favorite underdog Sami Zayn may be on the move from SmackDown Live to Raw, based on new WWE rumors of another “Superstar Shake-Up.” Not only are those rumors driving the speculation, but there’s also a website advertisement that may have spoiled the surprise. Here are the latest details on Zayn’s possible move back over to Raw in the near future.

As Sportskeeda reported, the rumors of a move have been ignited by the fact Sami Zayn is being advertised for an upcoming Raw brand pay-per-view event. The next event for the brand is the No Mercy 2017 pay-per-view, which is scheduled for Sunday, September 24th at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. The official website for the venue lists off the superstars that fans can see including Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, and The Hardy Boys. Interestingly, Sami Zayn’s name is mentioned on the event page with the lineup of current Raw roster members. That could be a mistake someone made by adding Zayn to the list, or it could be an actual note someone passed on indicating that Zayn will be part of Raw.

That may be good news for Sami Zayn, who came over to SmackDown Live in the last “Superstar Shake-Up” and once again has been lost in the shuffle. He’s certainly a talented superstar, but he was the man that lost to Jinder Mahal who went on to become the current WWE Champion. Zayn was a participant in the 2017 Money in the Bank ladder match, but came up short. He also has briefly feuded with new arrival Mike “Kanellis” Bennett and teamed up with “The Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger for some tag team action. Zayn didn’t appear on the recent SummerSlam 2017 main pay-per-view card or its Kickoff Show.

Sami Zayn is a former NXT Champion who has yet to capture any gold on the main roster. He’s been involved in several attempts at titles, such as taking on John Cena for the United States Championship in a Raw match that received a standing ovation several years ago. He also battled for the Intercontinental Championship and seems like a potential future champion in some regard, but WWE has never quite found the way to get him that push. It’s also possible they’re really building him up for that big moment when he finally wins a championship of any type.

There had also been rumors that some main roster stars might head back to NXT in order to help that particular roster out. Dolph Ziggler was mentioned and Sami Zayn may also be helpful in terms of enhancing newer talent. However, he still seems to be deserving of some sort of title run on the main roster based on the work he’s put in and the fan support he’s received since his time there.

One also has to wonder if WWE will try something different with Zayn if and when he arrives to Raw, though. The WWE has sometimes found success through the big “heel turn” to get fans hating a superstar and eventually loving them. Fans certainly love Zayn right now, but a defiant act could really make people pay more attention than before. There’s also the possibility of a change of his character or “gimmick,” which could backfire as well. One thing is certain and that is Sami Zayn is deserving of more than he’s received since being part of the main roster.

WWE fans, what should WWE have Sami Zayn do once he arrives at Raw in terms of a feud or way to help him prosper?

[Featured Image by WWE]