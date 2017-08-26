Kristen Stewart Threatens Legal Action Against Leaked Nude Photos

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell’s heated romance pictures were recently published by hackers without their permission. It is recently revealed that the Twilight actress has now sought legal help to maintain her privacy.

The Personal Shopper actress and her Victoria Secret’s model girlfriend became recent victims of unauthorized nude photos leak. Stella Maxwell and Kristen Stewart’s leaked selfie in question was released by the same hackers, who in 2014 released pictures of Jennifer Lawrence and are known as The Fappening.

The Twilight actress’s lawyer Scott Whitehead is involved and is trying to get pictures taken down from the internet, as reported by TMZ. According to Metro UK, previously Amanda Seyfried and Lucy Hale have been successful in getting their pictures off the internet after involvement by their attorneys.

According to Whitehead, Maxwell and Stewart’s nude selfie is in violation of copyright law. The actress and the model have not provided any said permissions for posting and/or releasing their NSFW pictures. The report added that the 27-year-old actress’s lawyer is getting the unlicensed images taken down immediately.

The Personal Shopper actress has been open about her personal life but she is not taking time in removing the illegally obtained personal pictures. She recently talked about her love life in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK. Stewart said that she has been deeply in love with all of her exes. She even said that she embraces the duality when it comes to her sexuality.

The actress revealed that she is not confused or struggling but does not like to be made fun of. She recalled one of her childhood memories when she was bullied for her tomboy style. Kristen said that when she was in sixth grade, she was bullied and was called a boy.

The Twilight actress also said that she is still open to dating men. According to the actress, some people can eat grilled cheese every day of their life but she is not like them and wishes to try everything.

Meanwhile, Kristen has one upcoming film in 2017 titled Lizzie, which is a biographical thriller about an accused murderer, Lizzie Borden. Stewart will be playing the role of Bridget Sullivan, the Borden family’s live-in maid, who later testifies against Lizzie for murdering her parents with an ax.

Apart from this, the Twilight actress will also play the lead role in adventure thriller Underwater and biography drama JT Leroy based on the memoir by Savannah Knoop.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]