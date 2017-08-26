‘Narcos’ Season 3 Cast Explains Moving Beyond Pablo Escobar Ahead Of Release Date

Narcos returns to Netflix without Pablo Escobar with Season 3. The series is inspired by true events as displayed in the first two seasons. The Cali Cartel took over the cocaine business after Pablo was gunned down in Medellin, Colombia.

Season 3 of Narcos release date is September 1 and all the episodes will be available on that date. The cast of Narcos talked about moving beyond Pablo Escobar in a video, which you can watch below.

Pedro Pascal, who plays Javier Pena, states that the third season will be drastically different for the characters that survived the first two seasons. Pablo Escobar’s death did not affect the flow of cocaine or its production in Colombia.

With Pablo Escobar dead, the Cali Cartel was able to take over the drug market and gain more political capital than their predecessor. The third season will introduce several new characters. The fourth head honcho in the Cali Cartel known as Chepe will join the cast and is the only cartel boss that is yet to appear.

The four bosses in the Cali Cartel are made up Pacho Herrera, Chepe, and two brothers Gilberto and Miguel Rodriguez. While Gilberto takes center stage in the organization, Miguel handles the finances behind the scenes. Pacho was middle management and elevated to a boss while Chepe is the wild one.

Cali Cartel had an international business and the series will go beyond Colombia during the season. The cartel is not as well-known as Pablo Escobar to the public, which will increase the element of surprise for fans that may have been missing in the Pablo Escobar segment.

The series has already been renewed for a fourth season. It has been reported that the Cali Cartel arc will likely end in Season 3 because they had a shorter reign than Pablo at the helm.

Season 3 of Narcos will feature 10 episodes of binge-worthy action. Pedro Pascal discussed why Season 3 will be different from the previous installments. According to Cinema Blend, Pascal said that it will be more difficult for fans of the series to Google events surrounding the Cali Cartel because they were lesser known to the public than Pablo Escobar.

