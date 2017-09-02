Angelina Jolie Recruits Dad Jon Voight On Her Side, Brad Pitt Reconciles With Jennifer Aniston? [Rumors]

Angelina Jolie reconnected with her dad Jon Voight amidst her divorce from Brad Pitt. While this reunion seems dubious, Brad Pitt also reconnected with someone in his past – ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. What could the two reunions mean?

Angelina Jolie’s reconciliation with her once-estranged dad Jon Voight is teeming with suspicions. Jolie and her dad always had a complicated relationship especially after the latter claimed that her daughter had serious mental problems. In fact, they were not on speaking terms for more than six years following the admission. Now that that two seemed to have struck a bond after all these years, people can’t help but question Jolie’s motives.

Tabloids are now claiming that Angelina Jolie is trying to get her dad to side with her while the divorce is ongoing. A supposed insider claimed that the Maleficent star is avoiding bad remarks from John Voight to secure her full custody with the children. More so, she is preventing her dad to side with her estranged husband. By making peace with her dad, she seemed to outsmart Pitt.

However, Gossip Cop is quick to point out the baseless claims of the tabloids. The online magazine pointed out that Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight started to reconcile after the death of her mother in 2007. Soon after, the two became cordial and seemed to have established an amiable relationship. In fact, Voight escorted her daughter in her directorial debut In The Land of Blood And Honey in 2011.

The online magazine also confirmed with their own insider that the tabloid claims are nonsense. The Salt actress doesn’t have any suspicious motives behind her reconciliation with Voight amidst the divorce proceedings. The tabloid claims and the timeline don’t just match up, Gossip Cop pointed out. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt seemed to be making the same moves as well. A source tells In Touch Weekly that the 53-year-old actor reached out to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston to apologize.

The Inglorious Basterds actor is reportedly determined to make up for his past mistakes, starting with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. The Allied actor reportedly had an intimate conversation with the Friends star, apologizing for everything he put her through. Since then, the two has reached a new level of closeness they thought was impossible. In fact, Aniston reportedly accepted his apology for his infamous relationship with Jolie during the filming of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

“He apologized to Jen for being an absentee husband, for being stoned and bored much of the time,” the source tells the online magazine. “He also made amends for leaving her [for] Angelina.”

Brad Pitt or Jennifer Aniston is yet to confirm this. It is best to take this news with a grain of salt. Stay tuned to get the hottest news on your favorite celebrities!

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards]