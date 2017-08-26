‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason And Sonny Team Up As Mob War Hits Port Charles, Julian’s Guilty Verdict

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Monday, August 28, state that Ava (Maura West) worries that Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) is giving her attention only because he feels sorry for her.

Ava Wants Griffin’s Love, Not Pity

Although Ava has a crush on Griffin, she does not want pity. She is looking forward to recovery, but she fears that Griffin won’t care about her anymore after she has recovered her looks. She tells Griffin that although she appreciates his support she does not want to burden him with her problems.

However, it seems that Ava could be mistaken in her fear that Griffin’s kindness to her is because he feels pity for her because of her present condition. Griffin cares about Ava, but he does not know how to convince her about it. Ava, for her part, finds it difficult to believe that Griffin will continue to care about her once she recovers from her facial disfigurement.

Ava’s problem appears to be that she feels she is not good enough for a saintly person like Griffin.

Griffin once again tries to reassure Ava that he cares about her. After the conversation, Ava takes refuge in her new favorite pastime, fantasizing about having sex with the hot doctor. Ava finds her physical desire for Griffin overwhelming and she can hardly summon the willpower to put him off her mind.

Sonny Consults With Jason About His Plan To Quit Mob Life

Sonny (Maurice Benard) confides in Jason (Billy Miller) about his plan to quit mob life once and for all. Before Sonny can hope to live in peace and safety after quitting the mob, he must settle his affairs related to mob business

Sonny tells Jason that he has called a meeting of the families to settle his mob affairs. Sonny is offering to settle with the families on the condition that his family and properties will be off limits after he goes into retirement, and if anyone violates the settlement agreement, he will not hesitate to come out of retirement.

However, Jason doubts that Sonny will be able to walk away from mob life so easily. He thinks the challenge before Sonny is daunting and expresses concern.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Sonny’s move to quit sparks mob violence that involves Jason. Jason is wounded — presumably a gunshot wound — and winds up in the hospital.

#GH ABC Sneak Peek. Looking mighty good, Jason!https://t.co/PBVDIAPeNU — Cove Creek Killy Fan (@jenbo3) August 25, 2017

Sam (Kelly Monaco) is distraught, but Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny rally around to support her. Jason recovers, but the incident sparks nagging fears in Sam’s mind that she might have been right that Sonny is a potential threat to her family

Julian’s Guilty Verdict Gets A Mixed Reception

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) tells Sam about Julian’s (William deVry) guilty verdict. Julian is convicted on all counts and will likely go to prison for some years. Sam’s main regret is how Julian’s prison time will affect Alexis.

Carly also learns about the verdict. She has no regrets about it. She is happy to see Julian got to prison for a long time.

Other Spoilers

Franco (Roger Howarth) wants to move in together with Liz (Rebecca Herbst). He had previously asked her, but now he wants to confirm that she is comfortable with the proposal to take the next big step in their relationship. Liz assures him that she is ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) eavesdrops on Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and Amy (Risa Dorken) and then later confronts them. Nathan and Amy continue to play hide and seek with the truth, but Maxie will eventually uncover the truth about Ask Man Landers.

[Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]