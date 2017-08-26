‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale: Could Daenerys End Up With Jorah, Instead Of Jon Snow?

The impending Season 7 finale serves as a milestone reminder of how far Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) have come since Game of Thrones Season 1. They have weathered many storms together and still managed to come through them with a strong respect for each other.

Ever since spying on her for Varys (Conleth Hill) in Season 1, Jorah has been working overtime to redeem himself to the Dragon Queen and he finally received her forgiveness in Season 6. There was only one problem. He had greyscale.

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7 up to Episode 6.

The highly lethal disease was supposed to kill him. Then Daenerys “ordered” him to find a cure, so off to Old Town, he went. There he met Sam Tarly (John Bradley), who braved everything to cure him.

Jorah finally made it back to the Khaleesi’s side in Season 7 Episode 5 and the two shared a heartfelt reunion. Surprisingly, Daenerys’ stoicism quickly fell away as she tearfully embraced Jorah. While many believe that Jorah is destined to languish in the “friend zone,” there may be hope for him.

Daenerys broke up with her former lover Daario Naharis (Michael Huisman) in the Season 6 finale, so she is single. Since Daenerys has narrowed her focus towards taking the Iron Throne; romance has appeared to be one of the last things on her mind.

Whether or not she has any strong romantic feelings for Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is somewhat open to speculation. As of Episode 6, she has dramatically softened towards the secret Targaryen.

Jon and Daenerys

Episode 6 certainly kicked the romantic tension between Jon and Daenerys up a notch. Their connection was not lost on Jorah, who stayed with Daenerys as she waited for Jon to return from beyond the wall.

Even when he asked her to come inside, she stayed. Later on, Daenerys held Jon’s hand, though she abruptly took it away a short time later. How Jon and Daenerys’ feelings can be resolved when they are related makes that a sticky issue. Even if Jon and Daenerys act on their attraction for one another, the inevitable disclosure of Jon’s true parentage could disrupt any romantic relationship, entirely.

With Jorah, she has a fairly uncomplicated relationship. He is not related to her and he loves her tremendously. While Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) has tried to rein in Daenerys’ blood thirst, it can be argued that Jorah helps bring out the best in the Mother of Dragons.

It has been obvious for some time that Jorah is in love with Daenerys. Does she return his feelings? Has nearly losing him made her realize how much he means to her?

What the cast has said

In a behind-the-scenes video for Game of Thrones Episode 5, actress Emilia Clarke commented on Daenerys’ feelings towards Jorah. PopSugar reports that Clarke had this to say about the pair’s relationship.

“The thing about Ser Jorah is that he has been the one from the very beginning. I think he has an ability to see right through her.”

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter actor Iain Glen, who plays Jorah on the hit series, opened up about Mormont’s seemingly unrequited feelings for the Mother of Dragons, hinting that Jorah has “…moved on from hoping, really, for any physical reciprocation.”

Daenerys and Jorah have survived a plethora of obstacles. Have they really come this far to continue on as friends? Or will Daenerys pursue her blossoming bond with Jon over her steadfast connection with Jorah? Learn more when Game of Thrones Season 7 concludes. Episode 7 premieres Sunday, August 27 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.

[Featured Image by Macall B. Polay/HBO]