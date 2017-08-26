Texas Hurricane 2017: Building Collapses With People Trapped Inside, And Other Horror Stories

Even though Hurricane Harvey is losing strength, there has already been significant damage to the affected areas in Texas. According to David Begnaud on Twitter, there is a report of a building that collapsed with people still trapped inside. At the time of the report, first responders were unable to get them out. That isn’t the only horrible thing that has happened, either. In just one day, the hurricane has destroyed lives. Even a call to 911 about a different emergency startled the caller, who received a disturbing response.

Rockport, Texas, was one of the areas that were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. It touched down on Friday and according to local media reports, rescuers were unable to get to those trapped. This included a senior housing project that collapsed. There were still people trapped inside.

It was also reported that a section of Rockport-Fulton High School was caved in. Some residents were using the school as a shelter.

On Twitter, David Begnaud also shared that at the hotel he was staying at in Corpus Christi, there was a medical emergency. When they called 911, they were told, “You’re on your own.”

For those that chose not to evacuate, officials suggested those people write their names and social security numbers on their arms so they could later be identified. Many people were disgusted by the response to the natural disaster emergency. As some people explained on social media, not everyone has transportation or the money to leave their homes. Some had nowhere to go, and others were too scared.

Some people stockpiled necessities, such as bottled water, when the reports of a possible hurricane went out days ago. However, some people waited until the last minute. What they found were no supplies on the shelves in stores. They were cleaned out by people who had prepared ahead of time. Stores in other areas of the state had signs telling customers to only take a certain number of water bottles. At one H-E-B in Texas, the limit was four.

In Rockport, Texas, there were reports of windows being blown off emergency vehicles. The sheer force of Hurricane Harvey was much stronger than many residents anticipated.

Photos of roofs caving in, collapsed buildings, and other damage are floating on social media. Although Hurricane Harvey has decreased from Category 4 to Category 2, there are still people that need rescuing. There is also the tremendous amount of cleanup that is required after a natural disaster. As the weekend progresses, there will be more reports of horror stories about what the Texas coastal communities endured for those that either chose not to or had no means to evacuate.

[Featured Image by Eric Gay/AP Images]