‘Big Brother 19’: Mark Jansen Says He Hopes His Relationship With Elena Wasn’t Just A Showmance

Big Brother 19 houseguest Mark Jansen may have been this season’s biggest flip flopper, but one thing that remained constant was his affection for Elena Davies. While Mark and Elena weren’t exactly a power couple in the Big Brother house, they had real romantic chemistry—at least as far as Mark is concerned.

Some Big Brother fans think Elena Davies was using Mark to further her game, but the recently evicted personal trainer begs to differ. In an interview with TV Guide, Mark Jansen revealed that he does not think Elena was using him in the Big Brother competition.

“I definitely don’t think she was using me for the game because she told me how much she didn’t want a showmance,” Jansen explained.

“She tried to push me away in the house. Our feelings were genuine. I definitely like her and care about her, and think she feels the same.”

Mark Jansen has been vocal about the fact that he has real feelings for Elena. In fact, Mark told Entertainment Weekly he definitely wants to pursue a romantic relationship with her, despite the fact she lives in Texas and he lives in New York.

“I’m crazy about Elena and I definitely want to see where things go after,” Mark told EW.

“We’ll have some time in Jury. I hope it’s more than just a showmance.”

Elena Davies seemed to have second thoughts about her relationship with Mark while they were still in the Big Brother house. At one point she tried to distance herself from him because she felt that being in a showmance with him was hurting her game.

In her post-show interviews, Elena has admitted she is looking forward to spending time with Mark in the Big Brother jury house. But in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, she revealed she has some concerns about moving forward with a relationship with Mark Jansen in the real world.

“I’m a logical and rational thinking, and he lives in New York and I live in Texas, we started a romantic relationship in an environment that is not healthy for me to explore a relationship in,” Elena told ET.

“I’m absolutely open to seeing if there’s something there outside the Big Brother house though, and if there’s not, I feel pretty confident that we’ll have some form of relationship regardless even if it’s just a friendship.”

While Elena has his heart, Mark did reveal that he has a soft spot for two other women he met this summer on Big Brother. Jansen told EW his biggest regret in the Big Brother game was how he treated Dominique Cooper at the end of her time in the house. Mark admitted he should have stuck by Dominique, adding, “She’s an incredible woman and it wasn’t right for me to ignore her in her final week.”

Here's a look at #BBAlex's second HOH basket and find out what she misses the most outside of #BB19. A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@cbs_bigbrother) on Aug 17, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

And as for who will get his jury vote should she make it to the final two, Mark said Alex Ow deserves to win the Big Brother $500,000 grand prize.

“I’m really rooting for that girl,” Jansen said. “She’s been in the crossfires since day 1. She’s a tough competitor and has great relationships with everyone in the house. I hope it can be Alex.”

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS]