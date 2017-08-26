Chrisley Knows Best‘s Savannah Chrisley has publicly said she’s moving on from her relationship with NBA player Luke Kennard, but reportedly, she is devastated. One source says she cannot stop crying. Savannah Chrisley and her father Todd Chrisley were both on board with the relationship with Kennard, and both thought he was “the one,” but Kennard allegedly felt like the family was coming on too strong.

Not only did Todd Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best approve of Luke Kennard and what he perceived of as a chaste relationship with Chrisley’s daughter, Savannah, but Todd invited Kennard on the Chrisley family vacation to Aruba. Chrisley was even so thrilled about the relationship that he released a statement to tell the world how much he liked Luke Kennard.

“Honestly, I wasn’t [afraid] because, for the first time, he’s an awesome human being. There was no hesitation about it. It started off very pure and right. [Todd] was involved from the very beginning. That’s the way to do it.”

But after going on the Chrisley family vacation, Luke Kennard allegedly felt suffocated and broke things off with Savannah, leaving Chrisley in shock.

“Todd wanted Luke and Savannah to happen so badly. Todd really just started to freak Luke the f**k out!”

A source close to the Chrisley family says that Savannah is not doing very well at all after the breakup with Luke Kennard.

“Savannah has lost it over this split with Luke.”

Savannah had inferred that she broke things off with Luke Kennard, but it seems that Kennard ended it with Savannah and she is having a lot of trouble moving on.

“She has been crying nonstop and is still continuing to text him even though they are clearly broken up.”

While Chrisley, 19, is sticking to the story that she broke up with Luke Kennard, 21, for various reasons, several media sources have said that Kennard broke things off with Savannah after returning from Aruba because he thought Todd and Savannah Chrisley were pushing too hard for him to take things to the next level.

But even after stories ran that Luke broke up with Savannah, she and father Todd Chrisley denied the story, but then released their own statement that Savannah called things off with Kennard, but they were still friends.

“The last 4 months I’ve been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one.”

And now there is a rumor that there was a bigger problem in the relationship between Savannah Chrisley and Luke Kennard which was a third party. Luke Kennard reportedly never stopped seeing his ex, Anna Castro, and Savannah knew it according to a source.

“Savannah knows she was not the only one! Luke was still talking to his ex-girlfriend Anna Castro the entire time. He told Savannah that he is still very much in love with her.”

So Savannah started stalking Anna online which didn’t go well for Chrisley.

“Savannah knows she was not the only one!” “Savannah even went so far as to try and befriend Anna on social media, but Anna has her blocked!”

The source says that Savannah Chrisley really thought she had found her soulmate with Luke Kennard and can’t accept that the relationship is over.

“She is saying that she is just ‘done with men.’ Her heart is still broken, and she is a complete mess over this.”

Savannah Chrisley has been posting affirmations on Instagram suggesting that Luke Kennard was not a real man. While she had said that things were great, and they were still close friends, Chrisley is not listing the things Kennard reportedly did wrong in their relationship.

“When you actually date a real man, you’ll get the ‘Don’t worry babe, I got it. Let;s go. Let’s do it…I planned this for us.’ Instead of dealing with ‘Sorry I forgot, I can’t make it, not today. You didn’t text me first, I was busy, sorry for not texting you all day.’ Type of man.”

Who do you think is telling the truth about the breakup with Savannah Chrisley and Luke Kennard? Do you think Chrisley wants him back?

