Carrie Underwood Lets 2-Year-Old Son Take The Wheel In Adorable Photo

Carrie Underwood may have asked Jesus to take the wheel in her iconic 2005 country hit, but more than a decade later, she’s letting her 2-year-old son Isaiah do all the driving.

Carrie’s husband Mike Fisher shared an adorable photo of his wife and son driving off into the sunset this week in the toddler’s toy car.

The sweet snap showed the country superstar directing the toddler on where to go as they played around in the toy vehicle around their home on the streets of Tennessee. Mike then joked that he knows all too well what it’s like to be directed by Carrie.

“Yeah this is happening!!” the former Nashville Predators captain captioned the sweet family moment. He then joked to his son, “She tells me where to go too buddy” alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Fans then commented on the adorable mother-son moment and gushed over the singer’s family time as she enjoys a little time away from the spotlight following her huge “Storyteller: Stories In The Round Tour,” which saw the star on the road and jetting around the world for much of 2016.

“This so cute,” @sarilalruotkim wrote in the comments section, while fan @carriemarieunderwoodofficial commented that the photo was the “most precious and cutest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Carrie hasn’t yet publicly commented on her husband, who she recently celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with, sharing the sweet moment with the world, though she too is no stranger to showing off some family time with her boys.

Earlier this month, the American Idol winner shared a number of snaps from bedtime with her 2-year-old that showed the Fisher family sporting superhero masks and jammies.

“Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house… featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette!” Underwood captioned two photos on Instagram. “It’s time to be a hero! #PJMasks.”

Carrie has also gushed about her life as a mom in interviews and recently described her unit of three as being a “wonderful little family.”

“Our son is absolutely amazing,” she said of little Isaiah in an interview with EXTRA in May. “He’s just such a sweet guy and, you know, we have a wonderful little family.”

The star also teased having another baby with husband Mike but told the site at the time that she and the athlete are “not in control of things like that” when it comes to giving Isaiah a sibling.

But while it looks like she’s enjoying her time away from the spotlight, Underwood may soon be ready to make her big return to the music scene.

Fellow country star Luke Bryan teased earlier this week that he’s teaming up with a big female country singer on a new duet for his upcoming album, and fans are speculating that Carrie could potentially be the female in question.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT]