Ohio Gender Reveal Shooting Tied To Drug Rings, No Answers Why Cheyanne Willis Lied About Pregnancy [Report]

An Ohio gender-reveal party that led to several adults and children getting shot has taken strange and bizarre turns over the past few months. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it turns out that the host of the party, Cheyanne Willis, was not even pregnant. It was believed at the time of the crime that the shooting was random. However, more recent information suggests that the crime was tied to three different drug rings, People reported.

Investigators in Colerain Township, Ohio, have been tracking down leads in the gender-reveal shooting that took place on July 8. One woman was killed and eight were injured by gunfire, including children. According to CBS News, police have discovered multiple connections between the party guests and three different drug rings.

Not only could these connections lead to arrests in the shooting, but also in other crimes. However, as of right now, no arrests have been made and police have not named any suspects to the media.

Law enforcement told WXIX that the gender-reveal shooting was “in no way random.”

The new details surfaced after police were frustrated by the lack of cooperation in the shooting. Despite getting “significant resistance” from victims and witnesses, KWYC reported that police are determined to find the shooters.

As previously reported, Cheyanne Willis told news outlets that she lost her unborn baby after being shot in the leg. However, police claimed just days later that she was never pregnant to begin with. To date, it is still not clear why she lied about the baby. However, the young woman continued to insist to the media that she was pregnant and never lied about it. Even family members tried to convince the news outlets that she did lose her child after the violent crime.

This was not the first time Willis had been in the news. During 2015, she was beaten by several young women and the video went viral. It was allegedly over a car that Willis borrowed, but failed to return to the owner.

The one fatality in the Ohio gender-reveal shooting was related to Cheyanne Willis. She was identified as 21-year-old Autumn Garrett. She was found dead at the house when police arrived. She had been shot multiple times.

