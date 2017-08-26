Princess Diana’s Death Was ‘No Accident’ Says Michael Mansfield, Lawyer Wants To Start New Probe On The Case

Princess Diana’s death was not an accident according to the lawyer and top QC Michael Mansfield. With this belief, he is calling out for a new investigation on the case of the princess’ demise by a car crash.

Mansfield’s latest claim seems to confirm one of the persisting conspiracy theories surrounding the death of Princess Diana. They said that her car accident was intentional and it was someone from the Buckingham Palace who planned it all. But of course, this remained unproven because, since day one, the crash was declared as an accident.

The Sun reported that Mansfield opened up about his doubts on the real cause of Di’s death through the new documentary in the U.S. In the show, he insists that the Princess’ fatal vehicular mishap that happened 20 years ago was premeditated.

The lawyer explained that his suspicion was based on the fact that the police ignored Diana’s note where she supposedly wrote that her husband, Prince Charles, was drawing up a plan for her death through a collision.

“If you find a body at the bottom of the cliffs in Dover and the person has left a note saying, ‘I’m going to end up at the bottom of the cliffs, dead’ and, in the note, she’d indicated who she thought would be responsible for her death, I think the first port of call is to say, ‘Hmm, well there may be something in this.'”

Remembering Princess Diana, 20 years after her iconic, public life https://t.co/xt1vexg4uU pic.twitter.com/CO249eUfbZ — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) August 26, 2017

Likewise, Mansfield said that it is quite puzzling that the authorities neither took Princess Diana’s note seriously nor strongly reacted to it. In his opinion, the content of the note is very important since it was about a plot to kill a royal family member.

As for the reason why they what the princess dead, the lawyer said it was because the princess was carrying Dodi Al Fayed’s child. He was Di’s boyfriend who also died in the mishap on August 30, 1997.

Michael Mansfield was the lawyer of Mohammed Al Fayed, Dodi’s father, during the inquest into Princess Diana’s death. He was also known for his involvement in other prominent and controversial inquests and court cases like the Hillsborough disaster and the Bloody Sunday incident in 1972.

Mr. Mansfield’s comments about his doubts on Princess Diana’s car accident will be shown on TLC’s documentary this weekend.

Meanwhile, in another documentary that aired on BBC, Prince Harry condemns paparazzi for taking photos of his dying mom instead of helping her after the accident. According to the prince, the photographers who were chasing Princess Diana’s car on the day of the accident were the same ones who took photos while she was fighting for her life at the car’s back seat.

Prince Harry condemns the paparazzi who photographed Princess Diana as she was dying: https://t.co/O8JzHup8Ji pic.twitter.com/8XmCyfua7Y — E! News (@enews) August 23, 2017

