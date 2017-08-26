2017 MTV Video Music Awards: Live Stream, Performers, Nominees & More

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are set to bring out everyone who’s anyone in the world of music this week, and Inquisitr is revealing everything you need to know about the big show.

When is it?

The VMAs will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on August 27.

How can I watch?

Those with cable will be able to tune in to the action from 6:15 p.m. ET on MTV, as the network will kick things off with red carpet coverage.

From 7 p.m. ET, Lil Yachty, Terrence J, Charlamagne Tha God, and Gaby Wilson will also be chatting to all the stars on the red carpet for the VMAs pre-show.

The actual awards will then begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be going out live on a number of other Viacom networks, including Spike, Comedy Central, TV Land, VH1, and CMT.

Fans hoping to live stream the action (who have a valid cable login) will be able to stream all the action via MTV’s live TV stream or via the network’s app, which is available through iTunes, Apple TV, Google Play, Roku, Xbox One, Amazon, and Chromecast.

Who’s hosting the show?

Katy Perry is taking on hosting duties this year. The five-time VMA winner and 29-time nominee (including her five nominations this year) will also be bringing her performance skills to the Video Music Awards stage as she’ll also be taking to the stage to sing.

Who’s performing?

A number of big names will be taking to the stage to perform this year.

In addition to Katy, P!nk, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes, Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Lorde, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Logic, Khalid, Gucci Mane, Post Malone, Julia Michaels, Alessia Cara, and KYLE will all be taking to the stage.

There will also be a very special duet from Joe Jonas’s band DNCE and Rod Stewart of his iconic 1978 hit “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” which will be coming live from the Palms in Las Vegas. Joe’s former girlfriend Demi Lovato will also be giving fans a live performance from the Sin City location.

Rumors have also been swirling that there’s a possibility Katy and Taylor Swift could put an end to their feud by performing together or that Taylor could make a surprise solo performance, though neither rumor has been confirmed by MTV.

Who will win?

Fans will have to wait until the VMAs air live on August 27 to find out who takes home the big awards, though there is a famous face who already knows they’ll be going home with a moon person.

It was announced earlier this month that P!nk will be taking home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which honors an artist’s impact on music, pop-culture, fashion, and philanthropy. She’ll also be performing during the show.

As for who else could potentially pick up a moon person on the night, Kendrick Lamar is leading this year’s nominations with eight. In second place are host Katy and The Weeknd, as they both have five VMA nominations this year.

The full list of 2017 MTV VMAs nominations can be found here.

Anything else?

Taylor Swift fans will also be in for a treat during the show even if she doesn’t make a surprise appearance. The music video for her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” will premiere during the live VMA broadcast.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on MTV and its sister Viacom networks on August 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

