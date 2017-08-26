Nene Leakes And Kenya Moore Feud On ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Amid Fake Marriage Claims

Some cast members of Real Housewives of Atlanta are convinced Kenya Moore’s marriage to Marc Daly is fake. The newlyweds got married in St. Lucia a few months ago and the RHOA cameras were not there to capture the moment.

Returning cast members Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak are among the cast who are skeptical about Kenya’s marriage claims. According to a report, Kenya Moore is confronted by Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield, and Nene Leakes over her wedding and are unconvinced that the secret union was legitimate.

Kenya Moore has denied claims that her marriage is a publicity stunt. It is also unclear whether her husband Marc Daly will appear in Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10, which is currently filming. Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak are returning to the cast on a part-time basis. It seems like both will have a bone to pick with Kenya in the upcoming season.

Kenya and Kim almost got into a fight at Nene Leake’s house on the set of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kim attacked Kenya after she thought her nemesis made some remarks about her son. However, both Nene and Cynthia Bailey denied that Kenya made any remarks about Kim’s son.

Happy Birthday to my husband my one and only…my everything. -Your wife for life #MrsDaly A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Aug 11, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

In the latest season, Kenya and Kim traded insults at Sheree’s house, which set up their feud for the upcoming season.

Kenya has expressed her desire to start a family with her husband Marc. The 46-year-old former beauty queen is expected to start fertility treatment to improve her chances of getting pregnant.

Miss u A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

In an interview with People magazine, Kenya explained why she kept her marriage a secret. The former model explained that her husband did not sign up for all the publicity and intended to protect him from public scrutiny.

Kenya is yet to respond to all the rumors surrounding her marriage and seems to be focusing on her business while she films Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Nene Leakes has rekindled her friendship with Cynthia with Peter out of the picture.

Kenya and Nene friendship status will be tested with her new husband Marc Daly coming into her life.

Do you think her marriage to Marc Daly will last?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]