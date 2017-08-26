Will Michael Weatherly’s ‘Bull’ Character Finally Find Romance In Season 2, Unlike Tony DiNozzo On ‘NCIS’?

Michael Weatherly fans have longed hoped to see him play a more romantic lead role. Yet, there has been a major new development on Bull that could possibly mean that his character, Jason Bull could potentially be involved in a romantic storyline, and finally give Weatherly fans what they have wanted for years!

Over the years, NCIS fans witnessed Anthony DiNozzo charm, flirt, smile and seductively recite lines from classic Hollywood movies, as he gathered vital information in order to successfully solve Navy-related murders. Yet, we never saw him have a real romantic relationship.

DiNozzo’s relationship with Kate Todd never happened. The NCIS episode entitled “Life Before His Eyes,” showed a storyline of what would have happened had Kate not been killed–marriage and even a child.

Then, there was Ziva. What did actually happen between the two of them? There was certainly a lot of attraction, and more than a few hints that the two had sexual chemistry, but if there was ever any sort of relationship, it was off screen.

Those fans who always hoped to see Tony DiNozza and Ziva David have a happily ever after never got their ultimate wish. Last year, on Weatherly’s last NCIS episode, Tony discovering that they had a daughter, Tali. This was a bittersweet ending.

Bull, the Phil McGraw-created show starring Michael Weatherly has shown Bull as a loner, with a ne’er-do-well father. The affable actor plays a jury consultant inspired by Dr. Phil in his early days, when he assisted Oprah Winfrey in her legal battle against Texas beef producers.

Summer reading. Read fast. Work on season 2 of #bull starts next week. pic.twitter.com/jQ2wRloklX — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) July 1, 2017

Bull began in a very formulaic way. There would be a death, or an impossible case, and then there would be the need for a jury that could help their client. More often than not, Dr. Bull has figured out who the real guilty party is.

Yet, the premiere season ended with three dramatically different episodes that guest starred Dollhouse star, Eliza Dushku portraying J. P. Nunnelly. Dushku may or may not be reprising her roll in the sophomore season of the show.

Was her appearance because of the addition of a well-known show runner?

Weatherly recently explained to Deadline that Glenn Gordon Caron, the creator of the romantic investigative show, Moonlighting, that starred Cybil Shepherd and the then unknown, Bruce Willis. Their snappy dialogue and crime solving was originally inspired by The Taming of The Shrew, Shakespeare’s iconic comedy.

In one of the last three episodes, Bull is shown viewing one loft after another, looking for a real home. He has a vision of a place with character, and a dog. Later, he visits Nunnelly’s character’s home, and it is exactly what he envisions. Does this mean true love?

Yet, Bull lied to Nunnelly about her client turning in her notorious drug dealer brother in exchange for getting out of a drug bust. Could the second season mean that drug lords are out to get the two? Will they need to escape, and in their seclusion, fall in love?

Bull Season 1 Episode 21 Review: How to Dodge a Bullet https://t.co/gWtIONRuYg via @tvfanatic — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) May 10, 2017

Or, could there possibly be another love interest for Bull? EW reported that Jill Flint will reprise her role as Diana Lindsay, returning to “complicate” Bull’s life in the premiere episode of Season 2 of Bull. This relationship promises some fireworks.

Whatever the case, it does appear that there could be some romantic possibilities for Bull.

Weatherly admits that when the esteemed Moonlighting creator came to the show, and did make some subtle changes. For one thing, there was a lot less time spent on the personalities of jurors than in the first 20 episodes of the show. There was also more background information on Jason Bull.

“Glenn did come in and contribute to the last three episodes. So there were some music choices that were bold, and the editing pattern changed a little bit. These are subtle nuanced changes, but they add up because it’s tonal.”

While Weatherly is happy for the new addition, he was very positive about former show runner Paul Attanasio. He enjoyed Attanasio’s work on Gabriel Byrne’s In Treatment. This was a show about “therapy and understanding people’s behavior and motivations,” not unlike Bull.

“It was Paul’s pedigree that really got me initially. Paul worked on the show House with Hugh Laurie and I think House is a great example of what Bull can be – the maverick outsider with a special insight into people. He finds the solution no-one else sees.”

Dr. Bull makes the ladies swoon. ???? Catch up on these swoon-worthy episodes of #Bull: https://t.co/goCZVyIHqf pic.twitter.com/EsPxsgx7le — Bull (@BullCBS) August 9, 2017

Yet, he acknowledges that the addition of Glenn Gordon Caron will make Bull more of a character-driven show, so bringing him in was quite intentional. Weatherly clearly believes that Bull will change.

“But I think there was this idea that we could get someone who could take the characters and deepen the worlds of the characters. Glenn Gordon Caron, who created Moonlighting and Medium with Patricia Arquette… he really was responsible entirely for the creative vision of those shows. And those shows are about people and characters. It’s not plot-driven.”

Do you believe that the new changes will mean that Bull will have more romance like Moonlighting or Medium? Who do you think will be romantically involved with Jason Bull? Do you welcome changes to Bull, or do you think that the show should not change at all? Please share your opinions below!

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]