100-Pound Marijuana 'Bundle' Seen Flying Over U.S.-Mexico Border, Agents Seize Huge Pot Package

A marijuana bundle weighing nearly 100 pounds was seen flying over the fence at the U.S.-Mexico border earlier this week. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona seized the package. It is estimated to be worth approximately $48,000. This is not the first time, and probably won’t be the last, that people resort to launching pot packages over the border.

According to AZCentral, the website for Phoenix’s official newspaper, not only was the strange sight seen by agents, but it was caught on surveillance video from Wednesday. The large marijuana bundle was seen flying through the air. It was hurled over the border fence from Mexico and landed on the ground on the American side of the border.

When agents went to investigate, they found a large bundle wrapped in plastic. Inside of it was nearly 100 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $48,000.

This type of thing has happened before, according to spokeswoman Stephanie Dixon. She explained that drug smugglers are launching massive pot packages over the border. She also claimed it is happening more often. Dixon stated that it is a danger to residents that live in the area, as well as local businesses because of the sheer weight of the bundles. She recalled one time, a similar package going through the roof of a dog house.

According to Global News, Stephanie Dixon did not know the number of times drugs went flying through the air over the border. However, it has happened often enough that she can recall specific instances. She explained that it is “extremely dangerous,” as well as illegal.

This time, it was not apparent what was used to hurl the marijuana bundle over the U.S.-Mexico border. In the past, people have used air cannons and homemade catapults. However, sending a package that weighed nearly 100 pounds over a fence that stands up to 23 feet high would need a powerful launcher. Dixon claimed that border patrol agents can sometimes hear the bundles being launched.

In this particular case, the 100-pound marijuana bundle landed near some local businesses. However, no damages or injuries have been reported. There have also been no arrests.

[Featured Image by Customs and Border Protection/AP Images]